Wentworth: Halfway Home confirmed to air in 2026 with fan favourites making a return!

It’s time to celebrate, Wentworth fans, because we finally know which beloved characters are returning to our screens in the upcoming Wentworth spin-off series, Wentworth: Halfway Home!

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BINGE confirmed that production for the long-awaited series kicks off in Melbourne on Monday, July 27, with the series set to air later this year.

The next chapter follows a group of former inmates as they attempt to rebuild their lives in the real world. But the best news? Three fan-favourite characters are making a come back: Nicole da Silva as Franky Doyle, Kate Box as Lou Kelly and Katrina Milosevic as Susan ‘Boomer’ Jenkins.

Nicole da Silva, Alex King, Katrina Milosevic, Chenile Chandler and Kate Box have been announced as the cast of Wentworth: Halfway Home. (Image: Binge)

In Wentworth: Halfway Home, Boomer has recently got parole and is determined to get on the right path and get full custody of her daughter. But when a body appears out of nowhere, Boomer worries about who she can trust when she’s living in a house filled with former inmates.

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While incarceration was hard for our fan-favourites, they’ll soon discover that staying out of jail might just be harder.

Kate Box as Lou Kelly. (Image: Supplied) Nicole Da Silva as Franky Doyle. (Image: Supplied) Katrina Milosevic as Sue ‘Boomer’ Jenkins.

The returning characters will also be joined by newcomers Alex King and Chenile Chandler, with more new characters set to be announced in the coming months.

“This new series explores life on the outside where the stakes are higher, and the risk of losing it all is ever present,” says Carly Heaton, Executive Producer and Head of Scripted at Fremantle.

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“We have assembled a stellar group of cast and creatives to bring this extension of the Wentworth universe to life with some heritage fan favourites alongside a new group of fascinating characters all seeking redemption and fighting for survival outside the walls.”

We can’t wait to see what the new series brings. (Image: Supplied)

In case you missed it, back in February, BINGE confirmed that the spin-off was in the works during the AACTA Awards following a tribute to the show’s legacy led by Danielle Cormack, who played Bea Smith.

Later, the streamer shared that the upcoming series would go beyond the prison walls and into the real world, centred around former inmates as they live on parole. In a statement, BINGE claimed that the series will “draw elements from Wentworth” whilst “forging its own narrative”.

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‘The next iteration honors everything fans loved about the world, while opening the door to a new era of formidable and compelling characters driven by fresh, provocative storylines,’ said Lana Greenhalgh, Director of Scripted Originals, Foxtel Group, said back in February.

While BINGE have kept their cards close to their chest when it comes to more specific storylines and plot, we’re hoping that Wentworth: Halfway Home will bring the same brilliant writing and captivating performances that saw the series win six TV WEEK Logies Awards during its eight season run.

You can watch all eight seasons of the original Wentworth on Binge.

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