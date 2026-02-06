Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Wentworth is returning to Aussie TV screens with a new series being created

'The journey continues beyond the prison walls'
THIS IS NOT A DRILL WENTWORTH FANS

You read correctly, the TV WEEK Logie Award winning series Wentworth is coming back!

BINGE announced today that they have commissioned a new original series which will be the next chapter of Wentworth.

Inmate being held back in Wentworth
Kate Box as Lou Kelly (Credit: Foxtel)

‘The BINGE original series will feature characters and draw elements from Wentworth, while forging its own narrative,’ the announcement read.
‘This time, the journey continues beyond the prison walls, into the unpredictable reality of life on parole.’

Of course we are dying to know exactly which Wentworth favourites will be returning to our screens, but BINGE kept very tight-lipped about who will be putting the teal tracksuit on once again. Hinting that we might not have any teal seen at all this time around!

The Freak in Wentworth
Will The Freak return? (Credit: Foxtel)

‘The next iteration honors everything fans loved about the world, while opening the door to a new era of formidable and compelling characters driven by fresh, provocative storylines,’ said Lana Greenhalgh, Director of Scripted Originals, Foxtel Group.

Next important question is when will the series be on our screens? Well Wentworth fans, we might have to wait a bit until we see our faves.

Two women in teal tracksuit
Bea and The Freak (Credit: Foxtel)

‘The project is at an exciting stage of development, and we look forward to sharing more details soon.’ Lana said.

TV WEEK will be at the ready to keep all Wentworth fans updated on any new developments.

Stay tuned!

