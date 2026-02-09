All the wild fan theories about Wentworth’s highly anticipated return

TV WEEK Logie Award winning series Wentworth is coming back! And fan theories on the new instalment are already gathering steam.

At present, little more is known other than the fact that the action will take place “beyond the prison walls”, centred around former prisoners navigating “life on parole”. And speculation is already rife as to who from the original cast will be returning.

The announcement of the show’s return was made during the AACTA Awards on February 6. Danielle Cormack, who played fan favourite Bea Smith, led a celebration of the show’s enduring legacy.

Former Wentworth star Danielle Cormack announced the exciting news that the show is returning on stage at the 2026 AACTA Awards on February 6. (Credit: Instagram)

Danielle teased that “much-loved characters are returning to the show”. Sadly, she won’t be among them, ”’cause I was relentlessly shanked 16 times with a prison shiv, ruthlessly, by The Freak”.

So who is returning and what else can we glean from the announcement? Read on to find out!

Sadly, not everyone made it out alive after a deadly explosion ripped through the prison in the final episode. (Credit: Ben King/Foxtel)

Who survived Wentworth’s series finale?

After eight intense seasons, Wentworth went out with a literal bang in October 2021, with an explosion that destroyed much of the prison. It also claimed the life of Judy Bryant (Vivenne Awosoga), who was behind the bomb.

Despite an epic explosion ripping through the women’s prison, leaving everyone scrambling for their lives, all of our favourites somehow made it out alive in the end.

This includes a pregnant Sue “Boomer” Jenkins (Katrina Milosevic), Rita Connors (Leah Purcell), Ruby Mitchell (Rarriwuy Hick) and Lou Kelly (Kate Box). The survival of Allie Novak (Kate Jenkinson), who is now in a wheelchair, after a real touch-and-go moment was the heartfelt ending we all needed!

The survival of so many fan favourites – including Allie after a particularly heartwarming near-death escape – leaves the door wide open to familiar faces returning. (Credit: Ben King/Foxtel) (Credit: Ben King/Foxtel)

Joan “The Freak” Ferguson (Pamela Rabe) also managed to flee into the night – after saving the life of her long-time nemesis, Vera Bennett (Kate Atkinson).

Theoretically, that means this new chapter could potentially see any or all of the survivors return, along with previous parolees…

What are the fan theories about the new chapter of Wentworth?

“I hope Franky is in it,” one fan commented on social media, referencing Nicole Da Silva’s Franky Doyle. The character did in fact do her time and was actually a free woman long before the series wrapped.

Still, she could play a part in helping some of her friends reacclimate to life on the outside.

Fans are hopeful that the new series will pick back up with Franky and Bridget’s love story. (Credit: Ben King/Foxtel)

Another speculated that the amount of airtime given to certain characters in the announcement video could hint at who will be returning.

“Did anyone notice how much Franky was shown in that announcement trailer? And also Boomer’s ‘Franky’s back’ line? Maybe Franky will play a major role in this show?” they noted.

“I will lean heavily on it involving Libby [Tanner, who played Bridget Westfall] and Nicole [Da Silva], and maybe a few other faces,” said another.

While it seems that fans are overwhelmingly rooting to pick back up with Franky’s story, many are also eager to see Kate Jenkinson’s Allie again.

“I’d love to see Allie get a happier ending and see more of Franky and Bridget,” said one. “Actually, add Boomer to the list, too!”

Viewers are eager to follow a potential storyline of Boomer on the outside, following her season 8 pregnancy reveal! (Credit: Ben King/Foxtel)

Given that Danielle was the one making the announcement, many are also hopeful that Bea’s death was an elaborate hoax!

“I hope it turns out Bea was alive all this time and just needed to fake her death,” said one. “I want a storyline that she faked her death and then gets reunited with her true soulmate: Allie Novak.”

That same poster added, “Heavily leaning on it being toward Franky/Bridget IMO, but if it’s Franky helping people with legal things or Bridget talking to them post release, it should be good.”

Will Kate Box reprise her role as Lou Kelly? Here’s hoping! (Credit: Ben King/Foxtel) (Credit: Ben King/Foxtel)

When can I watch the next chapter of Wentworth?

Wentworth: The Next Chapter is currently in development, which means fans could be in for quite a wait for it to hit screens.

When it does, it will be available exclusively on Binge and Foxtel.

Stay tuned for updates.

