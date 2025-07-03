There’s something about returning to your small town home that feels chaotic and heartwarming – a feeling that is being reimagined in the new Australian film, The Travellers (2025).

The new comedy family film sees local director Bruce Beresford return to his roots, as filming took place in regional Australia.

The Travellers has also attracted some well-known Australian faces including Susie Porter, Bryan Brown and Luke Bracey.

Below, TV WEEK has answered all your burning questions regarding Bruce Beresford’s 2025 movie, The Travellers.

When does The Travellers release?

The Travellers will be released in cinemas around Australia on October 9, 2025.

Is it currently unclear when and what streaming platform The Travellers will be released to.

Who is the cast of The Travellers?

This heartwarming family story has attracted a variety of Australian actors!

Taking the lead role as Stephen Seary is Luke Bracey, best recognised for Point Break (2015), Holidate (2020) alongside Emma Roberts, The Best of Me (2014) and many more. Luke has also starred in the beloved soap, Home and Away as Trey Palmer.

Joining him in the cast is Bryan Brown, Stephen’s estranged father, who is best known for Cocktail (1988), F/X (1986), and Anyone But You (2023).

Susie Porter also joins the lineup, best known for Wentworth, Apple Cider Vinegar (2025), Ladies in Black (2018), and Plum.

Other cast members include Shubshri Kandiah, Celia Massingham and Nicholas Hammond.

What is the plot for The Travellers?

The Travellers follows Stephen Seary, a charismatic and successful stage designer, who returns to his small hometown in Australia to say a final goodbye to his dying mother.

It was supposed to be a quick farewell for Stephen, but it quickly became a disaster as he must navigate family duties, including a difficult relationship with his estranged father.

Stephen must face old friends and past lovers, all the while attempting to return to Europe for an opera concert.

