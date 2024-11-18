Where to watch Apple Cider Vinegar?

Beloved Australian stars have returned home for epic limited series, Apple Cider Vinegar which follows a twisted lie and the role social media played.

The series follows two young women, Belle and Milla, who are determined to cure their life-threatening illnesses through heath and wellness. In the new age of social media, the girls share their journey to Instagram and influence a global community along the way.

Alycia Debnam-Carey featured in The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart. (Credit: Instagram)

But how much of this is true? None, it is all a scam.

Belle Gibson sold a lie to the entire world when she claimed her special diet “cured” her from cancer. The wellness influence ultimately turned into a social pariah when the truth was revealed.

Apple Cider Vinegar cast includes Alycia Debnam-Carey (The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart and Fear the Walking Dead); Aishe Dee (The Bold Type); Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick); TV WEEK Gold Logie nominee Mark Coles Smith (Mystery Road: Origin); Ashley Zukerman (Succession); and Tilda Cobham-Hervey (The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart).

The limited series is directed by Jeffery Walker, known for his work on Teresa Palmer’s The Clearing, Disney Plus The Artful Dodger and Modern Family.

Mark was nominated for a TV WEEK Gold Logie in 2023. (Credit: Netflix)

The series was created and written by award-winning writer Samantha Strauss (Nine Perfect Strangers and Dance Academy), alongside co-writers Anya Beyersdorf (The Twelve) and Angela Betzien (Total Control).

“Samantha Strauss has created a series that is searing in its comment but entertaining at its very core. It’s complex, it’s got bounce and it’s got bite, and we love it,” Executive Producers Liz Watts and Louise Gough said.

“We have a brilliant creative team under the fine leadership of director Jeffrey Walker and one of the best cast ensembles in an Australian production. This is a Melbourne story with a global reach.”

Aisha starred in the US series The Bold Type. (Credit: Netflix)

Netflix Director of Content ANZ, Que Minh Luu added: “Our ambition for Australian stories continues to build with Apple Cider Vinegar.

“We’re luring our homegrown global success stories back here where they belong to make Australian shows that deliver the unexpected thrills Australian audiences crave on Netflix. Between See-Saw Films’/Picking Scabs, the extraordinary creator Sam Strauss, and our shockingly brilliant cast, we can’t wait for this incredible drama series to delight audiences wherever they are.”

Where to watch Apple Cider Vinegar?

Apple Cider Vinegar will air it a six-episode season on Netflix sometime in 2025. Unfortunately, the exact date remains unknown.

