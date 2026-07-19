From the farm to forever: Which Farmer Wants A Wife 2026 couples are still together?

After a drama-filled season of Farmer Wants A Wife, all five farmers have officially walked away with their chosen ladies.

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But are they still together? Here’s what we know ahead of the 2026 reunion.

(Credit: Seven)

Farmer Alex and Eddy

Farmer Alex Thompson-Welch was the first to walk away from the show after finding love with lawyer Eddy Fry. While they had a visibly strong connection and appeared to be in it for the long run, the pair are sadly rumoured to have split.

Immediately after Alex and Eddy left the show, a source revealed to Woman’s Day: “I know they didn’t last long”.

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Not long after, New Idea published photos of Eddy and her rumoured new boyfriend, Matthis, adding further proof of their split.

(Credit: Seven)

Farmer Jason and Poppy

Farmer Jason Tessmann and his chosen lady Poppy Victoria are also said to have split. Woman’s Day understands the pair called things off shortly after filming wrapped.

According to New Idea, Jason has since reconnected with former contestant Bene Joseph, with a source telling the outlet: “Bene has been proudly telling friends that Jason turned up in her DMs and they’ve been flirting and getting along. She’s also been saying he’s no longer with his lady from the show.”

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The publication also alleges Bene isn’t the only former connection Jason has reached out to since the show, with an insider claiming: “A few of the women have compared notes, and some think Jason has been revisiting connections that didn’t get the chance to fully develop during filming.”

(Credit: Seven)

Farmer Zac and Maya

There are a few clues that point to Farmer Zac Kuiper and Maya Jade’s relationship still going strong today.

After the episode where Zac chose Maya aired, his sister reportedly posted photos of her and Maya along with the caption, “Chose a good one”, however she deleted it shortly after posting.

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Maya also follows multiple people on Instagram with the same last name as Zac, including his sister Isobel who we saw featured on the show.

(Credit: Seven)

Farmer Jarrad and Brodie

Farmer Jarrad Casaretto chose teacher Brodie Anderson as the woman he wanted to move forward with, though it’s currently unknown whether they’re still together or not.

(Credit: Seven)

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Farmer Dylan and Ally

After a rollercoaster journey, Farmer Dylan Scarborough and Ally Horsburgh walked away from the show happily together. However, Woman’s Day has received conflicting information regarding their current relationship status.

An insider close to production previously told us they were no longer together, while in a recent interview with Woman’s Day, runner-up Scarlett Horizon called Dylan and Ally “the cutest couple,” adding, “it’s so lovely to see them together.” Her use of present tense suggests they are still going strong.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens at the reunion!

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