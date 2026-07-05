EXCLUSIVE: Farmer Wants A Wife rocked by rumours couple Alex and Eddy have already split!

Fans watched on as Farmer Alex declared his love to Eddy on Farmer Wants A Wife last night and told her he’d “never felt this way about anyone before”.

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But while the pair appeared to have found their happily ever after – with Eddy telling Alex, “I am falling in love with you” – a source tells Woman’s Day that once cameras stopped rolling, things cooled off pretty quickly.

Farmer Alex chose Logan on Sunday night’s episode of Farmer Wants A Wife…but are they still together? (Channel 7)

CLASH ON THE FARM

In fact, a TV insider claims the couple have already called it quits after a dramatic clash at Alex’s Kin Kin, Queensland, cattle and mushroom farm.

“I know they didn’t last long,” spills the source.

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Brisbane-based personal injury lawyer Eddy, 30, admitted on screen that she had her doubts about their future.

“It’s so hard for me to say that,” she told Alex, 28, after he revealed he was “in love” with her.

Fans watched on as Farmer Alex declared his love to Eddy last night and told her he’d “never felt this way about anyone before.” (Channel 7)

“I’ve just been hurt so many times before,” she revealed.

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And Alex had been open about his concerns that the pair didn’t align when it came to their spiritual beliefs.

“After the dinner I realised there may be religious differences,” Alex admitted, after Eddy asked to say grace before dinner.

“I want to ask her about it because I don’t think I’ll be able to date someone or have a long-term relationship with someone who is religious. It just wouldn’t work.”

TORN APART?

Viewers also questioned the pair’s future.

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“I think the religion’s gonna be a problem long term,” wrote one on social media.

“Lovely girl, but the religious differences will tear at them.”

With all the drama playing out on and off screen, it’s no wonder fans are comparing this season to another reality hit… having MAFS deja vu, anyone?

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