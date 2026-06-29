EXCLUSIVE: Farmer Wants A Wife’s Keeley on who she thinks is headed for heartbreak – and who will be endgame

Former Farmer Wants A Wife contestant Keeley Rankin has been watching the 2026 season closely – and she’s got a feeling some of the ladies might already know where things are headed.

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Watching from her new home with Farmer Corey in Biloela, Keeley has picked up on some telling signs across five very different farms – from a frontrunner emerging on Jason’s property, to a love triangle brewing on Jarrad’s, to questions about whether Zac can keep juggling multiple connections.

This season, she’s unpacking it all exclusively for Woman’s Day. Here’s what she made of week four!

(Credit: Seven)

SOME LADIES ALREADY KNOW

Keeley’s big takeaway from week four was that the instincts of the women left on the farms might be sharper than viewers realise.

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“I have a sneaky suspicion some of the ladies know it might be them that ends up with their farmers,” she tells Woman’s Day. And she’s speaking from experience – she says Farmer Corey was giving her signals of his own during filming last year.

“At this point in time, Corey was definitely having some very serious off-camera conversations with me that made me think it could be me. I tried not to get my hopes up though.”

ALEX AND EDDY LOOK LIKE ENDGAME

Keeley is increasingly convinced that Farmer Alex knows exactly who he wants – and she thinks the note Eddy left him this week said as much.

“I feel like that’s maybe where this confusion’s coming [from] with Eddy’s note to Alex,” she says. “I think Alex knows he wants to pick Eddy and they’re just trying to be respectful and sure – but I feel like they’ll be endgame.”

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DYLAN AND ALLY’S CONNECTION RUNS DEEP

While some farm connections are playing out on screen, Keeley wonders if one of the most significant ones is happening away from the cameras.

“I also wonder about Ally and Dylan’s connection and if it’s a bit stronger than what we’re seeing,” she says, “because they’re having very deep conversations where his other conversations with ladies like Scarlett are a bit more surface level.”

(Credit: Seven)

RENAE DESERVED BETTER

One moment from this week left Keeley feeling for a particular contestant. Naturally more reserved than some of the other women, Renae admitted to Woman’s Day that opening up doesn’t come easily to her. “I tend to keep a lot to myself and struggle to explain what I’m feeling,” she said – but she eventually decided she’d waited long enough and chose to be honest with Dylan about where she stood.

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She didn’t envisage that conversation ending with her fleeing the set in tears mid-panic attack. “I was heartbroken when Dylan told me his feelings had changed,” she admits. “What hurt the most wasn’t necessarily that things didn’t work out, but that I felt like he never truly gave us a chance.”

Keeley shares that sentiment. “I must say I felt really sorry for Renae that she had to bring up such an awkward conversation on her own,” she says. “I feel like she deserved a little bit better there.”

POPPY COULD BE JASON’S FRONTRUNNER

After flagging Farmer Jason as torn in previous weeks, Keeley thinks she’s starting to see where his heart lies.

“I think Farmer Jason is a bit torn between his head and his heart,” she says. “His head seems to be a little bit more with Logan and Kimberley because that was originally what he thought he wanted – but his heart maybe lies a bit more with Poppy there, so she might be a bit of a frontrunner.”

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It’s a significant tension, given that Logan and Kimberley both want kids – and Jason has said he wants more – while Poppy doesn’t share that vision. Whether he follows his head or his heart could prove to be the defining question of his journey.

ZAC IS SPREADING HIMSELF THIN

Keeley isn’t sure Farmer Zac has made things easy for himself – and she’s noticing one woman who hasn’t quite had her moment yet.

“I wonder if Zac’s spreading himself quite thin,” she says. “It’s a bit difficult to pick for him, although he does seem to be consistently picking Maya for things. He also looks like he’s quite keen on Grace – and Mieke hasn’t really had a look in there.”

(Credit: Seven)

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JARRAD’S FARM IS GETTING COMPLICATED

Of all the farms this week, it’s Jarrad’s that has Keeley most intrigued – and a little concerned for one contestant in particular.

“I really wonder about Jarrad,” she says. “I wonder if Carly has been friend-zoned a little bit – she hasn’t had a look in and he’s starting to realise Brodie is a hidden gem.” And lurking in the background? “Yvonne’s very strongly there for him and Christina – she’s kind of lurking in my mind.”

THE COMPATIBILITY TESTS WERE A TALKING POINT

This week’s compatibility tests made for compelling viewing – but Keeley isn’t sure they changed much on the ground.

“The compatibility tests were definitely interesting this year – they gave us something to watch,” she says. “I don’t know that the farmers paid much attention to it though, because I think at this point they kind of already know where they’re headed.”

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