Corey and Keeley were the golden couple of Farmer Wants A Wife‘s 2025 season, with their connection obvious from the moment they met at the speed dates. At the reunion, filmed in December last year, they sat with their arms around each other, smiling at host Nat Gruzlewski. But six months down the track, where are things at for the 25-year-old farmer from Biloela in Queensland and the 23-year-old optometrist from Victoria?

TV WEEK can exclusively reveal that Keeley moved to Corey’s farm about a month ago.

Nat had plenty of questions for Keeley and Corey. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Keeley’s made the move up to the farm and she’s settled in really well,” Corey says. “She’s been up here for a little while now and life’s been really good.”

“I think we’re both really happy,” Keeley adds. “I’ve just been enjoying settling in a lot and the community’s been beautiful.”

In the months that they were living apart, the couple “pretty much FaceTimed every night”, and Corey made a lot of trips to Victoria.

“She’s making the sacrifice to move here – the least I could do is go down there to visit her every two or three weeks,” Corey explains. “We made it work and it was easy.”

Happy couple Keeley and Corey were all smiles at the reunion show. (Credit: Channel Seven)

While Farmer Wants A Wife was being filmed, Keeley and her family had been concerned that Keeley might not be able to continue working as an optometrist if she was living on Corey’s farm in Biloela. But she has good news to share.

“I’m still able to work as an optometrist, which is fantastic,” she says. “So I’ve been very lucky in that respect.”

As for a wedding, there’s nothing to report just yet.

“He’s got to get his knee dirty first,” Keeley laughs. “That would be the first step there.”

Corey says he doesn’t have “any doubts at all that this is going to go all the way”, but he needs to keep his cards pretty close to his chest regarding a proposal.

“I can’t let Keeley know what’s going on and when with that.”

When it comes to kids, both Corey and Keeley would like to be young parents.

“But we’d like to be married first, definitely, before bringing kids into the world,” Corey adds. “We’d like to be quite traditional when it comes to that.”

Tom, Corey and Jarrad all had news to share at the reunion. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Watching Farmer Wants A Wife go to air wasn’t easy for Keeley, having to see Corey kissing other girls.

“But at the end of the day I’m understanding of it and I knew he had to make the most of that opportunity,” she says. “It’s okay, and I think we’ve probably come out the other end about as strong as we can be at this point in time.”

Keeley has stayed in touch with all the other girls from the farm, particularly Jadee and Chelsea.

“I just think that they’re beautiful people,” she says.

“Whereas me, I haven’t been in touch with any of the other girls,” Corey adds. “I’ve been in touch with the other farmers, but I specifically haven’t spoken to any other girls since filming because I’ve got no reason to. I’ve got my forever here.”

