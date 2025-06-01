Chloe’s connection with Corey is continuing to grow – and the other ladies can certainly see it. Does the farmer have a new favourite? It seems so.

This week on Farmer Wants A Wife, the farmers and their ladies are getting together at a country ball. Even Jarrad is back with the lady he chose, Queensland bartender Chloe.

Meanwhile, the other Chloe – the Queensland nurse from Corey’s farm – pulls Corey, 24, aside ‘for a chat’ that somehow turns into a kiss.

It’s a big night at the country ball for Keeley, Corey and Chloe. (Credit: Channel Seven )

“The biggest thing between Corey and I was our chemistry from the get-go,” Chloe, 25, tells TV WEEK. “And then it was about trying to build beyond the chemistry and see if we were compatible as life partners.”

And Keeley, who was the early favourite and chosen by Corey for the ‘24-hour first date’ on his Biloela farm, can’t help but notice that, the more time Corey and Chloe spend together, the closer they get.

“Keeley, I could really tell, wasn’t happy about it, and her feelings of jealousy really started to show at that point,” Chloe says. “That made me feel pretty upset.”

Chloe felt the chemistry with Corey from the beginning. (Credit: Channel Seven)

When Chloe, Keeley and Jadee meet Corey’s family, Chloe has a chat with Corey’s mum and reveals her honest opinion of Keeley. Will this have the impact Chloe was hoping for?

Chloe tells TV WEEK that she found it ‘really challenging’ coming in as an intruder, weeks after the other girls, and says she initially felt ‘pretty unwanted’ by Corey’s original ladies. She spent a lot of time on the phone home to family and friends.

“One day I’d be saying, ‘This is too hard. I don’t know if it’s worth it, the filming and being here with all the girls.’ It was really a lot of pressure. My family would always encourage me to just stay one more day.”

Corey has a huge decision to make. (Credit: Channel Seven )

She reveals that none of the girls had much chance to build a connection with Corey away from the cameras.

“Corey would sleep in in the morning, which is surprising for a farmer. I was up with the sun and having a coffee out on the deck, and Corey wouldn’t get out of bed until 10 or 11 o’clock most days!”

As for the comments being posted on social media by the show’s fans, Chloe says reading them has been ‘interesting’.

“I think a lot of the people posting are attached to the original girls and seem to believe that they deserve love more, simply because they were there before me,” she says.

“I think I definitely deserve it just as much. At the end of the day, it’s about who Corey forms the best connection with, not ‘first in, best dressed’.”

