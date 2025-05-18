In a season where anything goes, there’s a new Farmer throwing his hat into the ring in the pursuit of love on Farmer Wants A Wife this week! With Jarrad having already ridden off into the sunset with his chosen girl Chloe, Farmer Jack will be hoping that some of that good luck will rub off on him.

The 26-year-old dairy farmer from Railton, Tasmania has his mum to thank for getting on the show, having secretly applied on her son’s behalf without his knowledge.

Jack gets to know Chelsea at the speed dates. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“It was a little bit of a surprise when I found out,” Jack tells TV WEEK, explaining that the first he knew about it was when producers called him. “I guess she did want me to find love and she saw a promo or something like that and it must have sounded right to her, so she put my name forward.”

Thankfully, once he got over his initial shock, Jack says the more he thought about it, “the more it made sense to give it a crack”.

Jack has plenty of ladies to choose from. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“An opportunity like that doesn’t come up very often,” he says. “I guess Mum knows best and I probably was in a position where I was looking for someone to settle down with, so it did makes sense to me at the time.”

Though not a complete novice when it comes to dating, having been in a three-year relationship, with Jack very much tied down to his farm, he’s always been open to using unconventional methods to find a wife. And by all accounts, producers did a great job finding someone who would fit in perfectly with his demanding lifestyle.

Rebecca takes a selfie with Jack. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Obviously the number one thing [I was looking for] was someone who would be willing to come here and live with me on the farm, because I don’t have that option of moving – this is where I’m going to stay for the long term,” he explains.

“As a dairy farmer, you’re tied down to the farm. And I know all farmers are tied down, but I think especially for dairy farmers, I milk every morning, and that’s just the way it is. There’s really no getting away from it. So it’s a full-on sort of a job but, to be honest, I really don’t think of it as a job; it’s a lifestyle. And I do it because I love it.”