Lucy Mansfield spills on the difficult goodbyes behind her MasterChef Australia exit

Lucy Mansfield farewelled the MasterChef Australia kitchen after a brutal pressure test sent her home – but for the 24-year-old web designer and content creator, the hardest part wasn’t the elimination itself. It was leaving behind the friendships she formed during the competition.

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“It was really hard to say goodbye to my lovely roommate Annabel,” Lucy tells TV WEEK. “We became so close throughout the competition. I honestly don’t think I could’ve done it without her support. She believed in me every single day, and it was such a comfort to come home after a day in the kitchen and just hang out together.”

Annabel (left) and Lucy (middle) have become the best of friends after being roomies during the competition. (Credit: Instagram)

“As much as I loved every second in the MasterChef kitchen, my favourite part was actually everything outside of the competition,” she adds. “You’re basically living with all your best

friends, going out for dinner becomes R&D, and everyone is cooking incredible meals each night. It really felt like having the best roommates in the world.”

The pressure test, set by acclaimed chef and author Rosheen Kaul, challenged Lucy, Vinnie and Miin to recreate an intricate chou farci featuring delicate layers of cabbage, mousseline and fragrant chilli oil. While Lucy initially thought her methodical approach to the daunting seven-page recipe would help her succeed, it ultimately slowed her down at the worst possible moment.

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“Watching Rosheen reveal her dish, I immediately thought, ‘How the hell am I going to recreate this?’” she recalls.

Once the cook was over and the kitchen doors closed behind her for one final time, the reality of leaving finally hit.

“When the MasterChef kitchen doors closed behind me, I was definitely in a bit of shock,” Lucy admits. “It becomes your whole world. You live and breathe food every second of the day, and it’s completely consuming in the best way possible. I think I was just trying to process that this crazy chapter was coming to an end.”

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Now back home in Adelaide, Lucy says she is more motivated than ever to continue building a future in food.

“I’ll definitely be continuing to share my food journey online, whether that’s cooking at home or travelling to discover new food,” she says. “I’d also really love to get more involved in the local foodie scene in Adelaide. There’s so much happening and it’s genuinely world-class.”

MasterChef Australia airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on Network Ten and 10Play.

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