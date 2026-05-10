MasterChef Australia judge Sofia Levin reveals she was nearly a contestant on the show

It is Sofia Levin’s third year on the MasterChef Australia judging panel – a role she might have experienced from the other side of the bench had life taken a different turn.

“Over the past 10 years, I’ve had producers slide into my DMs and ask me if I wanted to go on as a contestant,” Sofia, 36, tells TV WEEK. “It’s just as well I said no, because who knows where that would have led me. I do like cooking, but I don’t like cooking when there’s a giant clock hanging over me!”

Sofia started writing about food and travel while at university. (Credit: Instagram)

The food and travel journalist is grateful that saying no eventually led her to one of the highlights of her career so far: judging alongside Andy Allen, Poh Ling Yeow and Jean-Christophe Novelli. It is a role in which she says she has found a true sense of belonging.

“In the third-place theory, there’s home, there’s work and then there’s meant to be a third place where you can go to collect yourself and feel comfortable,” Sofia explains. “But, when you work in food, in restaurants and cafés and on MasterChef, your second and third places combine. I don’t need a third place – this is everything I need to fill my cup.”

Sofia lost her dad just as she started on the show.

That feeling became even more meaningful when the MasterChef family rallied around her during one of the hardest times of her life. Sofia lost her father, Greg, to motor neurone disease in 2024, just as she was stepping into the enormous role. His death inspired her to work with MND Victoria, where she now serves as an ambassador.

“I’m an unfortunate but proud ambassador,” she says. “I’ve just hosted two charity events and it’s been amazing to see how everyone came together. Some guests we’ve had on the show this season showed up, as well as actual crew members…

“The lighting guys just rocked up and did the lighting in the building, free of charge. I borrowed a whole lot of vases from the art team. The food team put together these colourful boxes of produce so I could decorate the tables, all without blinking or flinching. My biggest learning is that I’m just surrounded by the most amazing people.”

Standing beside her throughout it all is her new fiancé, whose identity she has chosen to keep private.

“I reconnected with someone from school,” Sofia teases. “We hadn’t really seen each other much for about 20 years. That was over a year ago now. We’re engaged, which is not a secret – it’s wonderful. He’s a beautiful person and an amazing support. He just totally gets me, which is so lovely.”

As for the wedding, Sofia says planning will have to wait until filming wraps.

“I will start looking into that when we’ve finished filming,” she says with a laugh. “I don’t think it’ll happen anytime in the next 12 months. There’s just too much going on. And, you know, it’s nice to be engaged!”

MasterChef Australia airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on Channel Ten and 10Play.