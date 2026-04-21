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Meet MasterChef Australia’s Top 24 contestants stepping into the kitchen

The white aprons have been secured!
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The aprons have been earned, the knives are sharpened and the pressure is officially on. In a huge opening week, MasterChef Australia has narrowed the field from 40 hopefuls down to its Top 24 – all now competing for the $250,000 prize and the title of Australia’s next culinary star.

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This year’s group is packed with big personalities, moving backstories and seriously impressive talent. Expect bold flavours, emotional moments and plenty of surprises.

Let’s meet the Top 24!

Aaron Kher, 32, VIC

Leaving the family business behind to follow his passion, Aaron is chasing a dream that finally feels like his own. Inspired by Malaysian family cooking, he brings heart, heritage and sharp technique.

MasterChef Australia Top 24 contestant Aaron Kher.
(Credit: 10)
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Alita Harvey-Rodriguez, 40, VIC

A tech boss by day and food obsessive by night, Alita discovered her passion for food after she was bitten by a tiger snake four times as a child, turning to the kitchen, a space where she felt safe.

MasterChef Australia Top 24 contestant Alita.
(Credit: 10)

Alyona Iljuhhina, 38, NSW

Raised in Estonia with a no-waste philosophy, Alyona learned to respect every ingredient from a young age. Expect thoughtful cooking packed with flavour and precision.

MasterChef Australia Top 24 contestant Alyona.
(Credit: 10)
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Annabel Lloyd, 30, NSW

After years working in the ICU as a registered nurse, Annabel turned to cooking as an escape from life on the frontline. Her style is rustic, produce-driven and straight from the garden.

MasterChef Australia Top 24 contestant Annabel Lloyd.
(Credit: 10)

Belinda Gosden, 56, WA

Belinda discovered food young while living in Papua New Guinea and never looked back. A lover of Asian flavours and themed dinner parties, she’s here to have fun and go far.

MasterChef Australia Top 24 contestant Belinda Gosden.
(Credit: 10)
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Bella Di Conza, 20, VIC

One of the youngest in the kitchen, Bella is a baking talent who has spent years preserving her Nonna’s treasured family recipes.

MasterChef Australia Top 24 contestant Bella Di Conza.
(Credit: 10)

Casper Kenworthy, 28, ACT

Casper started cooking after moving out of home and quickly graduated from noodles to serious foodie territory. He’s a self-confessed food nerd ready to impress.

MasterChef Australia Top 24 contestant Casper.
(Credit: 10)
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Dot McHugh, 31, NSW

Creative, flavour-driven and proudly savoury-focused, Dot loves hearty dishes with texture and soul. She’s ready to turn a lifelong food dream into reality.

MasterChef Australia Top 24 contestant Dot McHugh.
(Credit: 10)

Emily Sue, 37, NSW

Raised in her family’s Chinese restaurant, Emily grew up surrounded by food and hospitality. Warm Cantonese flavours and big heart are her secret ingredients.

MasterChef Australia Top 24 contestant Emily Sue.
(Credit: 10)
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Grace King, 23, VIC

Born into Melbourne’s food scene, Grace has always been surrounded by great cooking. Now she’s finally stepping out from the sidelines and into the spotlight.

MasterChef Australia Top 24 contestant Grace King.
(Credit: 10)

Hannah Johnson, 37, WA

Mum-of-four Hannah has spent years putting family first, but now it’s her turn. With 250 cookbooks at home, she’s ready for her own chapter.

MasterChef Australia Top 24 contestant Hannah.
(Credit: 10)
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Jack Hosking, 29, SA

Jack once recreated the famous Snow Egg at 11 years old – commitment! A seafood lover with fine-dining ambitions, and a MasterChef super fan, Jack is determined to win the title.

MasterChef Australia Top 24 contestant Jack Hosking.
(Credit: 10)

Jackie Yu, 31, NSW

Raised on a mix of Asian and European flavours, Jackie has a natural sweet tooth. Cakes, styling and creativity make her one to watch in desserts.

MasterChef Australia Top 24 contestant Jackie.
(Credit: 10)
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Jeff Lam, 47, VIC

Jeff has applied for MasterChef more than once – and persistence has paid off. Inspired by his mum and a love of baking, he’s finally got his apron.

MasterChef Australia Top 24 contestant Jeff.
(Credit: 10)

Kanika Gadyok, 35, NSW

Delhi-born Kanika grew up surrounded by bold aromas and bustling food culture. She cooks with structure, confidence and flavour-first instincts.

MasterChef Australia Top 24 contestant Kanika.
(Credit: 10)
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Lucy Mansfield, 24, QLD

Lucy already has a loyal online following thanks to her viral recipes and easy food hacks. Now she’s swapping social media likes for real kitchen pressure.

MasterChef Australia Top 24 contestant Lucy Mansfield.
(Credit: 10)

Luke Harris, 19, WA

The youngest contestant this year, Luke is fearless, ambitious and willing to take risks. Youth may be on his side – but so is confidence.

MasterChef Australia Top 24 contestant Luke Harris.
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Lydia Kamperos, 58, NSW

Lydia grew up in a loud, loving Greek family where food meant celebration. She brings warmth, tradition and the energy of a full family table.

MasterChef Australia Top 24 contestant Lydia.
(Credit: 10)

Megs Steel, 40, QLD

With 300 cookbooks and dreams of opening her own restaurant, Megs has long been preparing for this moment. She hopes to make her late mum who she lost to cancer proud.

MasterChef Australia Top 24 contestant Megs Steel.
(Credit: 10)
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Miin Wei Looi, 52, VIC

Originally from Penang, Miin blends Malaysian tradition with modern influences. His cooking celebrates heritage while embracing fresh ideas.

MasterChef Australia Top 24 contestant Miin.
(Credit: 10)

Olaolu Olorunnimbe, 34, NSW

Born in Lagos, Olaolu is passionate about proudly showcasing Nigerian flavours. Charismatic and driven, he’s ready to share his culture with Australia.

MasterChef Australia Top 24 contestant Olaolu.
(Credit: 10)
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Pat McGarry, 36, NSW

Calm under pressure and practical by nature, Pat backs himself in the kitchen. His style is instinctive, thoughtful and built through trial and error.

MasterChef Australia Top 24 contestant Pat.
(Credit: 10)

Petro Papathomas, 30, VIC

Greek-Cypriot flavours are at the heart of Petro’s cooking. He’s spent years perfecting halloumi and dreams of opening a modern Cypriot restaurant.

MasterChef Australia Top 24 contestant Petro.
(Credit: 10)
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Vinnie Gibaldi, 25, VIC

Raised in a big Italian family and around his dad’s Lygon Street, Melbourne restaurant, Vinnie knows food equals love. His dream? A panini shop with lines out the door.

MasterChef Australia Top 24 contestant Vinnie.
(Credit: 10)

MasterChef Australia continues Sunday at 7pm on 10 and 10Play.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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