Meet MasterChef Australia’s Top 24 contestants stepping into the kitchen

The aprons have been earned, the knives are sharpened and the pressure is officially on. In a huge opening week, MasterChef Australia has narrowed the field from 40 hopefuls down to its Top 24 – all now competing for the $250,000 prize and the title of Australia’s next culinary star.

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This year’s group is packed with big personalities, moving backstories and seriously impressive talent. Expect bold flavours, emotional moments and plenty of surprises.

Let’s meet the Top 24!

Aaron Kher, 32, VIC

Leaving the family business behind to follow his passion, Aaron is chasing a dream that finally feels like his own. Inspired by Malaysian family cooking, he brings heart, heritage and sharp technique.

(Credit: 10)

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Alita Harvey-Rodriguez, 40, VIC

A tech boss by day and food obsessive by night, Alita discovered her passion for food after she was bitten by a tiger snake four times as a child, turning to the kitchen, a space where she felt safe.

(Credit: 10)

Alyona Iljuhhina, 38, NSW

Raised in Estonia with a no-waste philosophy, Alyona learned to respect every ingredient from a young age. Expect thoughtful cooking packed with flavour and precision.

(Credit: 10)

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Annabel Lloyd, 30, NSW

After years working in the ICU as a registered nurse, Annabel turned to cooking as an escape from life on the frontline. Her style is rustic, produce-driven and straight from the garden.

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Belinda Gosden, 56, WA

Belinda discovered food young while living in Papua New Guinea and never looked back. A lover of Asian flavours and themed dinner parties, she’s here to have fun and go far.

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Bella Di Conza, 20, VIC

One of the youngest in the kitchen, Bella is a baking talent who has spent years preserving her Nonna’s treasured family recipes.

(Credit: 10)

Casper Kenworthy, 28, ACT

Casper started cooking after moving out of home and quickly graduated from noodles to serious foodie territory. He’s a self-confessed food nerd ready to impress.

(Credit: 10)

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Dot McHugh, 31, NSW

Creative, flavour-driven and proudly savoury-focused, Dot loves hearty dishes with texture and soul. She’s ready to turn a lifelong food dream into reality.

(Credit: 10)

Emily Sue, 37, NSW

Raised in her family’s Chinese restaurant, Emily grew up surrounded by food and hospitality. Warm Cantonese flavours and big heart are her secret ingredients.

(Credit: 10)

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Grace King, 23, VIC

Born into Melbourne’s food scene, Grace has always been surrounded by great cooking. Now she’s finally stepping out from the sidelines and into the spotlight.

(Credit: 10)

Hannah Johnson, 37, WA

Mum-of-four Hannah has spent years putting family first, but now it’s her turn. With 250 cookbooks at home, she’s ready for her own chapter.

(Credit: 10)

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Jack Hosking, 29, SA

Jack once recreated the famous Snow Egg at 11 years old – commitment! A seafood lover with fine-dining ambitions, and a MasterChef super fan, Jack is determined to win the title.

(Credit: 10)

Jackie Yu, 31, NSW

Raised on a mix of Asian and European flavours, Jackie has a natural sweet tooth. Cakes, styling and creativity make her one to watch in desserts.

(Credit: 10)

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Jeff Lam, 47, VIC

Jeff has applied for MasterChef more than once – and persistence has paid off. Inspired by his mum and a love of baking, he’s finally got his apron.

(Credit: 10)

Kanika Gadyok, 35, NSW

Delhi-born Kanika grew up surrounded by bold aromas and bustling food culture. She cooks with structure, confidence and flavour-first instincts.

(Credit: 10)

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Lucy Mansfield, 24, QLD

Lucy already has a loyal online following thanks to her viral recipes and easy food hacks. Now she’s swapping social media likes for real kitchen pressure.

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Luke Harris, 19, WA

The youngest contestant this year, Luke is fearless, ambitious and willing to take risks. Youth may be on his side – but so is confidence.

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Lydia Kamperos, 58, NSW

Lydia grew up in a loud, loving Greek family where food meant celebration. She brings warmth, tradition and the energy of a full family table.

(Credit: 10)

Megs Steel, 40, QLD

With 300 cookbooks and dreams of opening her own restaurant, Megs has long been preparing for this moment. She hopes to make her late mum who she lost to cancer proud.

(Credit: 10)

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Miin Wei Looi, 52, VIC

Originally from Penang, Miin blends Malaysian tradition with modern influences. His cooking celebrates heritage while embracing fresh ideas.

(Credit: 10)

Olaolu Olorunnimbe, 34, NSW

Born in Lagos, Olaolu is passionate about proudly showcasing Nigerian flavours. Charismatic and driven, he’s ready to share his culture with Australia.

(Credit: 10)

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Pat McGarry, 36, NSW

Calm under pressure and practical by nature, Pat backs himself in the kitchen. His style is instinctive, thoughtful and built through trial and error.

(Credit: 10)

Petro Papathomas, 30, VIC

Greek-Cypriot flavours are at the heart of Petro’s cooking. He’s spent years perfecting halloumi and dreams of opening a modern Cypriot restaurant.

(Credit: 10)

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Vinnie Gibaldi, 25, VIC

Raised in a big Italian family and around his dad’s Lygon Street, Melbourne restaurant, Vinnie knows food equals love. His dream? A panini shop with lines out the door.

(Credit: 10)

MasterChef Australia continues Sunday at 7pm on 10 and 10Play.

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