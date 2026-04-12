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MasterChef Australia’s Olaolu on finding love and embracing his roots in a new country

'I feel lucky.'
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Lucy Croke Profile
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MasterChef Australia’s judges’ auditions are back! In the MasterChef season premiere 40 cooks compete in high-pressure rounds to win one of the 24 aprons. It’s intense.

Before Olaolu Olorunnimbe started his MasterChef journey, he had already faced challenges that would’ve tested anyone.

“I went to boarding school and, as somebody from a different country, there weren’t many people looking like me,” Olaolu tells TV WEEK.

“There was that feeling of not belonging. I would sit there quietly and listen to how people spoke so that I could adopt the accent… so I could be better understood.”

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Olaolu missed the bold, vibrant flavours of home during his years of “bland” food at a boarding school in England. But it wasn’t until he moved to Sydney that he truly reconnected with his culture and started cooking and selling the famous West African Jollof rice from his home kitchen.

It was also in Australia that he found his future wife.

“We met on Tinder,” the 34-year-old says with a laugh. “I feel very lucky to have her and her family as a support system in this country so far from home.”

MasterChef's Olaolu and his partner taking a selfie.
Olaolu proposed during the MasterChef auditions. (Credit: 10)

And then along came MasterChef. And, while he was in the thick of the auditioning process and freelancing as a brand consultant, Olaolu decided to propose to his partner.

“I popped the question in Thailand on holiday,” he recalls. “We’ve really bonded over food. For the wedding, we want to have Luke Nguyen’s menu – he’s been on MasterChef as a judge before – at our venue. We want the best food.”

Now part of one of the most diverse seasons yet of MasterChef, Olaolu says his journey has come full circle. Once feeling disconnected from his culture, he is now proudly showcasing it on a national stage.

“To have my perspective on food and my cuisine being welcomed and celebrated on TV is definitely the cherry on top of this experience,” Olaolu says. “I really feel like this is where I’m supposed to be.”

MasterChef airs on Sunday at 7pm on 10 and 10Play.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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