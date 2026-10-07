‘We’d be divorced!’: The Block’s Sev makes a brutal confession about her marriage

Could The Block be the ultimate marriage killer? Sev certainly thinks so — and she’s taking no chances with her own husband!

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The interior designer has delivered a brutally honest verdict on whether she’d ever enter the renovation pressure cooker alongside husband Nelson, and it’s enough to make even the most battle-hardened Block couple nervous.

“No way,” she says without hesitation.

While Sev has enormous respect for the couples willing to put their relationships through the gruelling reality-TV reno show, she admits she knows herself — and her husband — well enough to stay far, far away.

‘We’d be divorced!’ Sev reveals pressures of The Block

Courtney and Sev on The Block. (Credit: Nine)

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“I have a huge respect for the couples on the show, even Tayla and Rick’s relationship I think that would be testing at times, but yeah, if I was to come on the show with my husband I just would not be able to survive,” she laughs.

And Sev isn’t blaming a lack of love.

“I love my husband but he’s just not that side of the brain. He doesn’t have that type of makeup for this type of show,” Sev says of Courtney’s experience.

With brutal deadlines, big budgets, design decisions and cameras capturing every disagreement, it seems Sev knows exactly which battles she’d rather avoid.

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After all, she and Nelson have already taken on their share of renovations together. But The Block? That’s apparently where she draws the line.

Her final verdict is wonderfully blunt.

“We’d be divorced” she laughs.

Romantic weekend away? Sure. Renovating a house together? Maybe.

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Five months on The Block with a camera in your face and Scott Cam breathing down your neck?

Absolutely not.

Courtney and Sev on their ‘love-hate’ relationship with Scotty Cam

Scott Cam had regular run-ins with Courtney and Sev. (Credit: Nine)

Previously Courtney and Sev opened up to Woman’s Day about their relationship with Scotty Cam, with Courtney admitting Scotty’s trademark questioning tested her patience.

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“Stuff this, I’m ripping back in,” she remembers thinking, after initially vowing that she wouldn’t argue back with the TV host.

Despite their regular run-ins, there was clearly plenty of affection beneath the bickering. Courtney and Sev may not always have enjoyed hearing Scotty’s thoughts on their budget or building choices, but they came to appreciate that he was simply doing his job — and keeping them on their toes.

“We had a love-hate relationship,” Sev said. “[But] he had a little bit of a soft spot for us I think.”

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