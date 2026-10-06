Has The Block 2026 winner been leaked? Two telling clues point to one team’s victory

The Block may be filmed months before it hits our screens, but the all-important auction day takes place the same weekend it airs, meaning no one knows who’s won until the very end.
But that doesn’t stop people from speculating, and there’s one loophole that has predicted the victor for the past few seasons.
The prize that keeps predicting The Block winner
Every few seasons, The Block hands out a bonus kitchen package alongside a room win – with the 2026 prize from E&S worth a whopping $250,000. It might sound like a nice bonus to set their house apart, but it’s actually much more.
If you look back at the past seasons where it’s been offered, the pattern is hard to ignore: whoever wins it, wins the whole show.
Jimmy and Tam won it in 2020 and went on to take home $1,066,000 in prize money. Omar and Oz took it out in 2022, then made a record-breaking $1,686,666.66. And last year, Britt and Taz won the kitchen package in week two before taking out the whole 2025 season and $520,000.
Three for three isn’t official proof of anything, but it’s a stat that The Block fans – and contestants – don’t forget.
During week two of 2026, several teams were open about being aware of the trend, admitting it made them want to work even harder to win.
The Block 2026 frontrunners
It was Courtney and Sev who locked in the $250,000 E&S kitchen package for House 4 in Mount Eliza this year, and history says that’s a good sign for them.
The judges seem to agree. After nine weeks of competition, Courtney and Sev are also on top of the leaderboard in terms of judges scores, with 232.5 out of a possible 270 points. Adam and Jolene are close behind on 223, with Lisa and Rosco on 217.5, Chantel and Wyatt on 200.5, and Rick and Tayla sitting last on 193.
Obviously nothing’s locked in yet – things can shift very quickly on The Block, and judges scores don’t actually have anything to do with auction day results. But if this trend holds, Courtney and Sev could be the team to beat!