Meet Lisa and Rosco: The Block 2026’s resident DIY power couple

Lisa, 34, and Rosco, 38, are heading into The Block 2026 as a pair with a genuine headstart.

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Married for four years and together for nine, the couple are raising two-year-old son Lando and recently bought acreage for their dream project, a farmhouse they’ve named “Sampson’s Paddock” after their sheepdog.

(Credit: Nine)

Meet The Block’s Lisa and Rosco

Lisa is a paramedic and registered nurse who’s been in the industry for a decade, though she’s now working part-time to focus on the couple’s build and raising Lando. She’s also a self-confessed Block superfan who’s wanted a spot on the show for years.

Rosco, who works FIFO in logistics for the oil and gas industry, says his role in the relationship has always been straightforward: “My job is to support Lisa’s dreams.”

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Unlike a lot of contestants walking in with no experience, Lisa and Rosco have a real track record when it comes to renovating. Over three years, they took their own home from a bare shell to fully finished, complete with cabinetry, kitchen, bathrooms, landscaping, and cladding – with mates pitching in along the way.

They’ve also handled a full subdivision themselves, demolishing an old 1950s house and splitting the block into two streetfront lots. That meant retaining walls, filling, compacting, underground power, and lodging their own plans to get building approval.

On The Block, they’re splitting roles the same way they always have.

Rosco will be taking the project manager and tradie hybrid role, saying: “I enjoy leading a team but also getting in and helping out, because you can’t expect anyone to do a job you wouldn’t do yourself,” he said.

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Meanwhile, Lisa will be covering all things styling, finances, trade support and, in her words, snacks.

(Credit: Nine)

Lisa and Rosco’s The Block journey

Ahead of the premiere, TV WEEK was invited to Mount Eliza to visit the finished houses, where we heard from Lisa and Rosco about their experience on the show.

When asked to sum up the season in one word, they went with “life-changing” and “rewarding”.

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The idea of becoming household names still feels a bit surreal to them. “Is someone going to get a written warning for putting us on the show?” they joked.

As for the inevitable scrutiny, they’re not fussed. “If you’re that much of a critic, hey, put your name forward. Submit your résumé,” they said – adding that whatever happens on screen, they’re not in a rush to leave real life behind. “We love our lives. But I’d come back for All Stars if I still kept my job,” Rosco said.

The pair also told us that the best advice they got was from former contestant Matt Di Costa: “Don’t hold back. Whatever you’re thinking or feeling, just say it. You’re not going to get penalised for it.”

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