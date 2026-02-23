Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
LEAKED: First look at The Block’s luxe $11m site for 2026

Spoilers ahead!
Leaked photos have given fans their first taste of what’s coming for The Block in 2026 – and it’s big.

Fresh aerial shots show massive steel frames located on a huge site on Old Mornington Road in Mount Eliza, signalling one of the boldest shake-ups in the show’s history.

(Credit: Mediamode)

Perched alongside the glittering coastline of the Mornington Peninsula, the new build boasts sweeping bay views and a postcode long synonymous with serious money.

Producers are believed to have quietly snapped up the near-$11 million property, securing six sprawling blocks for the 2026 season. Now the site is a hive of activity, with skeletal frames rising dramatically against a gorgeous ocean backdrop.

It’s more than just a location change – it’s a reset. After softer auction results last season, insiders say the luxe coastal setting is a calculated move to fire up bidders and bring back the blockbuster energy that’s defined much of the show’s two-decade reign.

Located about 65km from Melbourne’s CBD, Mount Eliza blends exclusivity with laid-back seaside living – and that lifestyle factor could prove irresistible come auction day.

(Credit: Mediamode)

The scale of the project makes one thing clear: contestants won’t just be renovating rooms. They’ll be building full-blown luxury homes, designed to fetch eye-watering, multi-million-dollar price tags.

Cameras are set to start rolling in March, with teams facing a gruelling three-month sprint to transform raw steel into high-spec dream homes. Expect bold architecture, panoramic terraces and next-level coastal glamour.

For now, locals are watching their quiet seaside pocket turn into a full-scale construction zone.

By the time filming begins, Mount Eliza may have swapped sleepy charm for primetime fame – and could soon become the most talked-about postcode in the country.

(Credit: Mediamode)
