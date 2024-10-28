2024 has seen The Block’s landmark 20th season take place in Phillip Island, but looking ahead, the show could be getting a major shake-up.

TV insiders have suggested we could see a Block-first in 2026 in terms of location, with the renovation series eyeing off Queensland for the first time ever.

The Block was filmed on Phillip Island, Victoria in 2024. (Credit: Nine)

A source has told Yahoo Lifestyle that the Sunshine State may become the new home of The Block in 2026, and there are multiple signs that suggest this may be true.

“The locations for The Block being in Victoria has had a lot to do with the creators all having family in Melbourne, but the word on the street is that the location scout who works with Executive Producer Julian Cress has been asked to look outside of the state and try something new,” the insider shared.

“One of the judges was also heard publicly supporting the move.

“The move is on the cards and I think the fans are ready for it,” the source added.

The first three seasons of The Block were all filmed in New South Wales, in Bondi Beach, Manly and Vaucluse, but the series moved to Melbourne for season four and hasn’t looked back since.

The reason for this is suspected to be because the majority of the hosts and judges live and/or have family in Melbourne, however the source said that, “Channel Nine are keen to brighten up the show and they feel like the warmer weather might also be a positive change for the contestants.”

Marty Fox is keen to see the show be filmed in Queensland. (Credit: Nine)

Real estate expert and The Block judge Marty Fox appeared on Chrissie Swan’s podcast in October 2024, where he shared that he would love to see the show be filmed in Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast.

“Seriously […] this needs to happen,” Marty said. “You need to get to Burleigh Heads. It would be off its head. The visuals, the beach, the energy, the people… That’s where it should be, I think.”

“They’ll get buyers from all over Australia, not just local,” he added. “And land’s actually not that expensive, compared to trying to do things in Melbourne.”

This move would be ideal for host Shelley Craft who actually lives in Byron Bay, and has been commuting for over 10 years.

The Block will return to Daylesford in 2025. (Credit: Nine)

It’s already been confirmed that The Block will be filmed in Daylesford, Victoria in 2025, which was the original planned location for 2024.

The residents of the historic country town originally disputed The Block’s site approval, however their appeal was rejected as Daylesford is officially a go for 2025.

