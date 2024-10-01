The Block’s Jesse & Paige postpone their wedding

The 2024 season of The Block was a tumultuous experience for engaged couple Jesse and Paige, who made the difficult decision to depart the show early due to the toll the show had on Paige’s mental health.

Now, they have revealed they’ve made the difficult decision to postpone their wedding due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

They’ve called off their December nuptials. (Credit: Nine)

According to Yahoo! Lifestyle, Jesse and Paige decided to postpone their big day even before The Block started airing in August.

“They haven’t told anyone from The Block about their relationship update and their co-stars have no idea,” a source told the publication.

Jesse and Paige also allegedly sent a letter to their guests informing them of the news.

“Dearest friends and beloved family, it is with profound contemplation that we are reaching out to you today and we hope this message finds you well,” the message began.

“Life, in its unpredictable course, has presented us with unforeseen circumstances that have led us to the decision to postpone our upcoming wedding on 12 December 2024.

“Whilst we were eagerly looking forward to celebrating our love and commitment with you all; we believe it is essential to acknowledge when a moment is not right, and this year, it is not.

“We extend our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience or disappointment this news may bring. Your understanding and support mean the world to us.

“A new date for our celebration is unknown at this time, but we will keep you abreast of any rescheduling in the future.

“We are eternally grateful for your continued presence in our lives and we will keep you updated on everything that happens in between.”

The note was signed off with a message of “love and gratitude” from the couple.

It’s believed the couple are still together. (Credit: Nine)

Jesse and Paige had a rocky on-screen relationship while on The Block, leading fans to speculate whether they were still together following their early departure.

Despite postponing their wedding, the couple are still in a relationship and even admitted to Yahoo! Lifestyle that the show actually brought them closer together.

“We actually walked away quite closer. That’s what’s insane, we walked away from The Block closer,” Jesse shared. “Not one bit did we ever question our relationship. For me, I just questioned parts of myself and how I can be a better person in general.”