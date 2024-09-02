Ricky Recard, 34, has quickly become a fan favourite on the 2024 season of The Block, but it seems viewers’ aren’t the only hearts he’s captured.

The lovable larrikin has just confirmed he’s in a relationship with one of The Block’s makeup artists!

Ricky and Erin have gone Instagram-official. (Image: Instagram)

Phillip Island makeup artist Erin Lee ‘hard-launched’ the couple’s romance via her Instagram page, sharing a photo of the pair smiling on the beach at sunset.

She accompanied the loved up selfie with the caption, “Sometimes the path we never planned leads us to Brighter things and the Happiness we always needed. Trust the journey 😊✨.”

However, Ricky’s ex-girlfriend has spoken out, claiming she was blindsided when he broke up with her to pursue a relationship with Erin instead.

It seems Ricky is leaving. he show with a new love. (Image: Nine)

“I spent three months looking after his dogs and his house while also helping his employee with the business. I was absolutely blindsided,” Ricky’s ex Lauren told Daily Mail Australia.

She added that the pair were set to go on a trip to Mexico after the 34-year-old returned from filming The Block, but he called things off between them two weeks before they were supposed to fly out. It wasn’t until she went on the trip herself that she found out he was dating Erin, a married mother-of-two.

“I found out while I was in Mexico that he apparently began a relationship with Erin during the time I was away,” Lauren shared.

Erin’s estranged husband debunked the rumours that she was still married, telling Daily Mail Australia, “We are separated now and I’ve dealt with it. They got together after we split when he got back from Mexico in July and we were done then.”

Ricky has been the heartthrob of The Block this season, with fans of the show loving his laid-back, carefree, and kind nature.

Speaking on the newfound interest in himself, the plumber told Yahoo Lifestyle that while he’s grateful for the support, he doesn’t view himself as notable enough for “celebrity crush” status.

“I don’t know if I consider myself a celebrity, seriously,” he laughs. “I think as a celebrity, you’ve got to have a fair resume, right? Like Shelley [Craft], she’s got the list – Saturday Disney for years, Funniest Home Videos, The Block.

“She’s an Australian icon and I’m just an absolute nobody. But if people want to have a crush on me, that’s cool. I appreciate the love.”