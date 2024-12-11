The Block 2017 fan-favourite couple Elyse Knowles and fiancé Josh Barker have shared the heartwarming news that their clan has been extended with the arrival of a new baby!

The couple welcomed a daughter, Java, on 5 December 2024.

In mid-April, the family packed their bags and travelled to Fiji for a family holiday, which was supposedly the perfect destination to announce Elyse’s pregnancy.

“The boys are very excited for another brother or sister 🙏🏼,” she captioned the photos.

In the baby announcement, the soon-to-be third time mum showed off her growing baby bump and her two children, Zaii and Sunny.

Countless friends and fans flooded the comment section with love for Josh and Elyse.

“Amazing news. Congrats lovely,” Australian model Megan Gale wrote.

Former Married At First Sight Australia star, Matha Kalifatidis commented: “Omg Wowowow. You do it so effortlessly!” to which Elyse responded Martha should “see behind closed doors.”

“Eeeek congratulations beautiful,” former Home and Away’s Sam Frost shared.

The newest addition to the family is the third child in the space of four years for the parents. Youngest born, Zaii Baker was born on May 18, 2023 with Elyse announcing it to Instagram a few days after his birth.

“Zaii Baker 🤍 To love and protect. 18th May 🐚,” she wrote.

Elyse shared this picture to announce her third baby.

(Image: Instagram) (Credit: Image: Instagram)

Before Zaii, Josh and Elyse got their first taste of parenthood with their firstborn Sunny in February 2021.

“The next chapter in our lives. The best chapter yet. And it’s called Sunny,” the captioned the black and white announcement post.

While Josh and Elyse have become experts on parenting two boys, a baby girl could create some excitement! As of yet, the gender of their unborn baby has not been revealed and fans will most likely have to wait until their birth.

