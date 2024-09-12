In what began as a loved up couple on a reality dating show, has become an adorable family of three as Married At First Sight Australia’s Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli welcomed their little boy Lucius Brunelli.

While he arrived a little earlier than expected, Lucius’s birth was announced on February 27, 2023.

They announced Martha’s pregnancy in September 2022. (Image: Instagram) (Credit: (Image: Instagram))

“He’s here, he’s perfect,” Martha wrote in the baby announcement.

In a separate announcement, Martha shared another snap of the newborn, writing: “We just wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone who has messaged and commented kind words about Lucius!

“We’re just chilling and enjoying our lil bubble, but we will be back with the baby spam soon.”

It wasn’t an easy journey for Martha after discovering she had a rare condition called hyperemesis gravidarum just five weeks into her pregnancy.

“Which is basically severe chronic nausea and vomiting with no relief. It is like 24/7,” she said.

“I literally did not get out of bed for two months, I was so sick. I could not eat or drink anything. There were days that I did not even get up to pee.”

Meanwhile Michael felt that he was breaking just watching his fiancé in pain. While speaking on the Kyle and Jackie O Show, Martha said: “I was a vegetable practically and so he was as well. He just sat there with me, day in and day out.”

The pair discovered Martha was pregnant during a trip to Europe in July 2022, after a three-month media outage Martha and Michael publicly announced the baby news.

She was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum five weeks into her pregnancy. (Image: Instagram) (Credit: (Image: Instagram))

But as one challenge ends for Martha and Michael, the challenges of being new parents begin. And they couldn’t be prouder!

Michael has already started the baby spam, which we are loving, including a black and white video of Martha giving birth and a collection of videos labelled “The Life of Lucius, Week 1.”

To save you the hassle of searching for all the cutest photos of baby Lucius, we have collected them for you.

Continue scrolling to see their family gallery.

