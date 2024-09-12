In what began as a loved up couple on a reality dating show, has become an adorable family of three as Married At First Sight Australia’s Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli welcomed their little boy Lucius Brunelli.
While he arrived a little earlier than expected, Lucius’s birth was announced on February 27, 2023.
“He’s here, he’s perfect,” Martha wrote in the baby announcement.
In a separate announcement, Martha shared another snap of the newborn, writing: “We just wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone who has messaged and commented kind words about Lucius!
“We’re just chilling and enjoying our lil bubble, but we will be back with the baby spam soon.”
It wasn’t an easy journey for Martha after discovering she had a rare condition called hyperemesis gravidarum just five weeks into her pregnancy.
“Which is basically severe chronic nausea and vomiting with no relief. It is like 24/7,” she said.
“I literally did not get out of bed for two months, I was so sick. I could not eat or drink anything. There were days that I did not even get up to pee.”
Meanwhile Michael felt that he was breaking just watching his fiancé in pain. While speaking on the Kyle and Jackie O Show, Martha said: “I was a vegetable practically and so he was as well. He just sat there with me, day in and day out.”
The pair discovered Martha was pregnant during a trip to Europe in July 2022, after a three-month media outage Martha and Michael publicly announced the baby news.
But as one challenge ends for Martha and Michael, the challenges of being new parents begin. And they couldn’t be prouder!
Michael has already started the baby spam, which we are loving, including a black and white video of Martha giving birth and a collection of videos labelled “The Life of Lucius, Week 1.”
To save you the hassle of searching for all the cutest photos of baby Lucius, we have collected them for you.
Continue scrolling to see their family gallery.
In September, Martha admitted she was starting to get ‘the itch’ of having another baby in an Instagram Q&A after a fan asked, “any talk about [having] a second kid?”
“I would love to have more kids,” Martha responded. “I think I’m ready for another but I do love having this time with Looch.”
However, the former reality TV star continued to admit she wasn’t sure when to have more children.
Everyday, little Lucius looks more and more like his dad!
On February 25, 2024, Michael and Martha celebrated little Lucius first birthday.
“My boy,” Martha began. “How could I ever put into words how I feel about you.”
“I can’t. My heart is yours. Happy first birthday baby.”
Baby’s first camping trip! Martha, Michael and Lucius started off 2024 with a camping trip to Murray River.
“No phones, a 20 minute drive into town to get reception, no plumbing 🚽, no skincare, no showers, just the Murray and a bar of soap to be precise.” Martha captioned the series of photos on Instagram.
“We woke up to the kookaburras at 6am every morning and hung out around the camp fire every night looking at the stars.”
“It’s been my favourite getaway ever. We came home completely refreshed and reset and ready for another busy year. Get out there 🏕️ I can’t recommend it enough!”
On November 10, 2023, the family attended little Lucius’ christening.
“Yesterday, we christened Lucius,” Martha began on Instagram. “I’m proud to have one of my most treasured friends be the godfather. Thank you Arthur.”
Martha certainly knows what she’s doing putting Lucius’ crystal blue eyes in the sun!
Little Lucius loves the water! The family were making their way through Europe in July 2023, and took this adorable father-son snap in Greece.
The now happy parents were in Rome when they discovered Martha was pregnant. A year later, they returned to the same location with little Lucius.
“This time last year when we were in Rome we found out I was pregnant… today you’re 5 months and I still don’t believe you’re here and you’re ours,” Martha captioned the pic.
In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Martha confessed her little ‘Looch’ is an amazing baby
“I’m so lucky – Looch is such a good baby,” she said. “He is so chatty right now – that’s his new thing, lots of cooing and gahhs – it’s the most heartwarming sound.
“He loves cuddles, bath time and watching the Simpsons while we get dressed. He hates nappy changes, sleeping alone and bright lights – he’s basically me already, poor Michael.”
Upon being born, Lucius was diagnosed with jaundice which is a common disease but difficult as it made the little bub lethargic, sleepy and hard to feed.
“It was relentless. We couldn’t keep him awake for more than five minutes,” Martha said while speaking to the Daily Telegraph. “He lost a lot of weight and we’ve been playing catch-up since, but I think now at the three-month mark he is finally making some real gains.
Look at that mop of hair!
Martha and Lucius having some well needed sleep!
“Lucius, from a Latin word meaning ‘light’,” Michael wrote on Instagram.
All tuckered out.
Lucius certainly has dark beautiful locks, it runs in the genes!
Michael shared this sweet picture.
Little Lucius is nearly one month old at the time this photo was taken.
At just a few weeks old, Michael was already showing off his AFL skills to little Lucius.
“Just out here letting him know who his dad was,” he wrote.
Michael admitted his camera roll was getting full with adorable snaps of Lucius.
Michael is going to be a great dad!
His due date was originally March 6, 2023.
Little Lucius was born on February 27.