You’d think Haydn Wise would have needed a break after finishing The Block in June. But he’s been very busy as he and his wife Chelsea are already expecting baby number two!

“Within the first month of him returning home it happened. Everyone’s a little but shocked. I guess when it rains, it pours,” says Chelsea, 36, who is now 14 weeks pregnant.

“Haydn and I were kept apart, as you know, with The Block for a period of time, so the reunion was lovely,” she adds with a laugh.

“It was another Ricky party,” Haydn, 37, chimes in jokingly about his larrikin Block partner. “You’ve got to be well protected when going to one of them.”

After a nine-year struggle with IVF, the pair had decided to give up on having a family, before Chelsea fell pregnant with daughter Matilda, who was born in March.

“We didn’t expect it to happen so quickly, given our previous struggles. But we had heard it can happen quite quickly after the first one,” says Chelsea, whose second bub is due on March 29.

PIGEON PAIR

Their new kid on The Block is set to arrive in March.

Now little Tilly is going to become a big sister – just days before her first birthday!

“We’re very excited. Obviously, we waited a long time for Tilly, so we’re just overjoyed and thrilled. We’re not young – we’ve wasted a lot of time and money trying to have Tils, so we just feel so blessed,” says a delighted Chelsea.

“It’s hard to look a gift horse in the mouth, so I’m pumped,” says Haydn, who confirms the couple have already found out the gender.

“We’re having a little pigeon pair – we’re having a boy,” he beams.

“If anyone’s got any ideas for names, we’re struggling,” admits the reality star. “Scotty’s been thrown around.”

The IT worker admits “it was an adjustment” leaving Block Island.

“But a welcome one because I got to spend time with the fam,” Haydn shares with Woman’s Day.

“Even though I was straight back into work day one, coming home every night and spending time with them and bottles, and nappies and feels and couch time has been pretty cool.”

He’s been spending some of that couch time, of course, watching himself on The Block.

“I’m happy with my edit. I’m sitting there on the couch looking pretty clapped-out after a couple of all-nighters here and there. Sitting next to Ricky, they’re going to show him talking a lot.”

“When you’ve got Rick there, you do get talked over by him, but that’s my every day, so yeah, I’m loving it,” he says.

“You’re reliving everything – so [viewers only] see a small snippet of things. The only thing is it’s been sad to see the girls’ journey at the start.”

“They copped it a bit rough, but I think things get better for them.”

BACK ON THE BLOCK

Little Tilly is getting a baby brother!

Haydn says he had no idea how fellow Blockheads Maddy and Charlotte were being treated when they initially arrived on Block Island.

“I didn’t realise it was that bad, otherwise I probably would have gone and had a chat to them, like I did with Paige. I’m pretty open to talking to people who are feeling sad.”

“Some things have been said and it’s a tense competition – one of the biggest competitions in Australia – so it’s a challenge but you feel for people,” says Haydn, who adds that he’s been chatting to “most of the cast – I saw Maddy last week.”

Chelsea went along too, and says there’s no “bad blood” – despite the new mum unearthing a video revealing the girls are professional house flippers and sharing it with the group.

“It wasn’t malicious at all,” Chelsea insists.

“There’s information out there – and I found it, and I think that it was important information for Haydn and the other contestants know, and what is sad for me is that the girls have gone in wanting to play a social game, which is very evident at the moment, being upset about the relationship being made.”

The couple admit that they’ve been reading “some” of the chatter about the show online.

“It is interesting to see how many people get so heavily invested in it,” says Haydn. “It’s like they know more than us, sometimes.”

“It shocked us a little bit,” Chelsea agrees of some of the comments.

But not as much, of ,course, as learning they’re about to become a family of four!

“Two little miracle babies – who would have thought? What a year 2024 has been!” Haydn says with a smile.

Now to top it off with a lot of money for all their hard work on auction day.

“Fingers crossed,” says Haydn, as Chelsea adds with a laugh, “We need to win now!”