As latecomers on The Block this year, Maddy and Charlotte knew their fellow contestants may have had reservations about them, but after more than two weeks, their lack of connection with the other Blockheads has really started to get to them.

In particular, Kylie and Brad’s treatment of them has made the Sydney sisters confused and upset, bringing both them and viewers at home to tears.

The girls have tried to make friends since they first arrived. (Credit: Nine)

Since they first appeared on our screens in week five, Maddy and Charlotte have maintained the ‘kill them with kindness’ mindset when it comes to their relationship with their fellow contestants, but it hasn’t necessarily been reciprocated.

Mimi was originally extremely open to forging a friendship with the girls, but over time she has started to side with the other original Blockheads.

But what many viewers can’t understand is just exactly why the teams are treating Maddy and Charlotte this way.

In particular, fans of The Block have criticised Kylie, as she has blatantly ignored the girls on numerous occasions, expressed her dislike of them, and also didn’t clap for them when they won for their guest ensuite room reveal last week.

“It’s just a circle that they’re not in and I’m too old and too tired to try,” Kylie said about the girls in a recent episode of the show.

This all really got to Maddy in particular this week, who broke down crying.

“I think it’s hard being away from people and your world and being in an environment where you don’t feel super embraced,” she said.

“I feel quite alone when it comes to the other contestants. I think you have a dream when you come on The Block that you’re going to make lifelong friends and you’re all in this together but I feel quite removed from the group.

“I feel we’re a bit on the side and that makes me sad.”

Fans have slammed Kylie for her treatment of the girls. (Credit: Nine)

Viewers have taken to social media to share their support for Maddy and Charlotte amid the “bullying” they’re experiencing.

“Kylie’s too tired to make friends with the girls yet has the capacity to be an outright bully and nasty person,” someone said. “I would think that takes more energy than to be kind!”

“There should be a group meeting to bring it to everybody’s attention that this behaviour is not acceptable. It’s not allowed in the workplace so why are they allowing this to continue to these 2 beautiful young ladies,” a second person added.

“I hope the other teams are watching back in absolute embarrassment over their behaviour towards the girls,” another user shared on Instagram.

“I’m so glad Eliza and Liberty were able to be there for them. The girls deserved to have a good experience on The Block, it’s not their fault that Jesse and Paige left the show. Little did the other contestants know that Australia are behind the girls all the way!”