Jesse and Paige’s early exit from The Block 2024 prompted many questions from both viewers and contestants alike, with the main one being: who will replace them?

It has officially been revealed that Sydney sisters Maddy and Charlotte will be taking over the renovations for house one!

Host Scott Cam will be their father figure on the show. (Credit: Nine)

As the youngest contestants to ever appear on The Block, Maddy, 24, and Charlotte, 22, are set to shake up the show, and their arrival hasn’t necessarily been exciting for everyone.

Kylie in particular is not happy about them joining the show, and isn’t making an effort to get to know them. But, that’s not going to stop the sisters from bringing their all.

They arrived on The Block 24 hours after they were given the call up, and are ready to shake up the competition.

They like the idea of being underestimated. (Credit: Nine)

Maddy and Charlotte are actually very experienced renovators, and have bought and flipped quite a few properties. Most notably, they previously renovated a 1950s cottage in regional New South Wales that they named Millie.

They’ve been hard workers their whole lives, and started saving to buy a house when they were just five years old.

Maddy and Charlotte’s birthday money combined with their income from jobs including McDonald’s and babysitting put them in a good spot financially, and meant they were able to purchase their first property in 2020, when they were just 18 and 20 years old.

But their experience is a secret weapon that they’re keeping hidden from their fellow Blockheads in the hopes that they’ll underestimate them.

The young Sydneysiders are also no strangers to the camera, as they have previously documented some of their renovations on social media under the name Wise Property.

Maddy and Charlotte are on the pink team this year. (Credit: Nine)

The now-22 and 24-year-old aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty and will do as much work as they can themselves to hopefully save some money.

Picking up from where Jesse and Paige left off won’t be an easy task, but the sisters are up for any challenge that comes their way.

So, will they be able to keep up and compete with their fellow contestants? Only time will tell…