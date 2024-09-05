A second couple is rumoured to quit The Block in 2024

Since the very beginning of the 2024 season, rumours have been swirling that one couple quits The Block just weeks into filming.

Now, Block insiders have claimed that a second shock exit could be set to cause a major shake up.

Jesse and Paige have been rumoured to quit since the very start. (Credit: Nine)

The 2024 season of The Block may have only been airing for a few weeks, but since the very start it has been rumoured that blue team Jesse Maguire and Paige Beechey will be departing the show early.

Executive Producer Julian Cress claims the pair leave for a “strong reason” and in a “very dramatic” way.

The reason for Jesse and Paige’s early exit currently remains unknown, but the engaged couple spoke to PEDESTRIAN.TV to debunk theories that they left the show to save their relationship.

The “relationship theory is not even close to the truth,” Paige said.

“We understand that [the producers’] narrative, shaped by their edits, might suggest otherwise – however the true reason won’t start to unfold until around week three, and even then, it won’t be played out on camera for the audience in true form.”

It’s safe to say the Western Australian natives have had a tumultuous journey on The Block so far, and they’ve been heard multiple times saying they’re ready to pack up and leave.

It’s alleged that they’ll be replaced by the pink team, Maddy and Charlotte, who are sisters from Sydney.

Kylie and Brad have been tipped to leave later into filming. (Credit: Nine)

According to Daily Mail Australia, another couple may also quit the show before the season ends: green team Kylie and Brad.

“Kylie had an absolute meltdown at the end of week 12 and stormed off the set,” a production insider told Daily Mail.

“She flat-out refused to continue filming, and the pair didn’t even show up to finish their communal space in week 13.

“I’ve got no clue how the producers are going to handle this on screen or how they’ll edit around it,” they continued.

Their exit wouldn’t be the first in Block history, but it would be the first time a team leaves so far into the competition.