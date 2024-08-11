It’s the first week of The Block and the pressure already seems too much for WA couple Jesse and Paige, with Jesse breaking down in tears on the phone to his mother after a sobering realisation.

“I’m a builder, so two days in I knew how behind we were,” carpenter Jesse, 29, tells TV WEEK. “I was expecting I could do everything myself, but could see that making it to Sunday [room-reveal day] would be a huge push.

“Then I realised this isn’t like home anymore, I put too much pressure on myself, and it all came over me.”

The pressure of The Block might be too much for carpenter Jesse. (Credit: CH9)

This week, the Blockheads arrive at Victoria’s Phillip Island to renovate five family holiday homes, but the bare bones of the houses they start with means they have nowhere to sleep – so it’s tent living for the five teams as they attempt to build their first room of the house: the main bathroom.

Claims specialist Paige is less concerned about their living quarters and more about the layout of the home.

She wants to move the master bedroom upstairs, away from the kids’ rooms, because who wants to sleep near their kids on holiday?

Will Paige and Jesse be able to last 12 weeks of The Block? (Credit: CH9)

Despite pushback from the architect, Julian Brenchley, and the company that build the cabinetry for The Block rooms, Paige doesn’t want to budge. It leads to a huge disagreement and setback for the pair.

“It’s hard, because you don’t want to break the fourth wall, but everyone behind the cameras were being incredibly rude to me,” Paige, 27, says.

“They were rolling their eyes – it didn’t leave a good taste in my mouth. There’s not much you can do off-camera, but they were allowed to apologise to me off-camera.”

With so many early conflicts and first-week setbacks – which include a shower screen that doesn’t show up – will they be able to complete the room, let alone last the 12 weeks of the competition?