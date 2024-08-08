Kylie and Brad are a formidable duo on The Block in 2024.

The parents-of-four have both experience and passion, which they’re hoping can help them go all the way.

Kylie and Brad are pulling out all the stops this year. (Image: Channel Nine)

Kylie and Brad make up the green team this year, which is fitting due to the colour of Kylie’s vibrant hair.

The couple are from Cairns in Queensland, and their shared strong-will, determination and hard work are sure to set them up for success.

Kylie and Brad built the home they currently live in in Far North Queensland, and they’re also keen to give anything a go on The Block.

“I will have a go at everything. I can handle a hammer and a drill and I’m not afraid to use it,” Kylie said.

As parents to four young children, they’re used to chaos, ever-changing plans, and having to think quickly on their feet.

Speaking on how they juggle their personal and professional lives, Brad said, “I don’t think Kylie has had more than three days off from the kids.

“I used to just take them to work,” Kylie added. “It’s hard to juggle, but it’s possible.”

The parents are no strangers to chaos. (Image: Channel Nine)

Along with being a mum, Kylie is also a hairdresser as well as runs a wholesale business selling hair products with her mother.

“I’ve been a hairdresser for 20 years, but I want to step back and focus more on the wholesale business in the future,” she said.

The 37-year-old is a very strong-willed and feisty person who will stop at nothing to achieve what she sets her mind to. She’s also not afraid to say what she thinks.

Meanwhile, Brad is the more reserved one in the relationship, but he’s no stranger to hard work.

The 32-year-old is both an electrician and a plumber and he runs his own business, which gives the pair a huge advantage on The Block.

He also has a passion for lighting, and hopes his expertise will help them succeed this season.

“Lighting to me is like architecture. That was a real strength for Steph and Gian last year and I hope it will be my strength this year,” he said.

Kylie and Brad have been together for nearly a decade, which means it’s fair to say they know each other pretty well.

The couple work well together and balance each other out, which they’re hoping will mean they have a smooth and successful experience on The Block this year.