  •  
Home Entertainment Reality TV

Meet Kylie and Brad – the green team on The Block 2024

They’re keen to give anything a go.
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke Profile
Loading the player...

Kylie and Brad are a formidable duo on The Block in 2024.

The parents-of-four have both experience and passion, which they’re hoping can help them go all the way.

Kylie and Brad are pulling out all the stops this year. (Image: Channel Nine)

Kylie and Brad make up the green team this year, which is fitting due to the colour of Kylie’s vibrant hair.

The couple are from Cairns in Queensland, and their shared strong-will, determination and hard work are sure to set them up for success.

Kylie and Brad built the home they currently live in in Far North Queensland, and they’re also keen to give anything a go on The Block.

“I will have a go at everything. I can handle a hammer and a drill and I’m not afraid to use it,” Kylie said.

As parents to four young children, they’re used to chaos, ever-changing plans, and having to think quickly on their feet.

Speaking on how they juggle their personal and professional lives, Brad said,  “I don’t think Kylie has had more than three days off from the kids.

“I used to just take them to work,” Kylie added. “It’s hard to juggle, but it’s possible.”

The parents are no strangers to chaos. (Image: Channel Nine)

Along with being a mum, Kylie is also a hairdresser as well as runs a wholesale business selling hair products with her mother.

“I’ve been a hairdresser for 20 years, but I want to step back and focus more on the wholesale business in the future,” she said.

The 37-year-old is a very strong-willed and feisty person who will stop at nothing to achieve what she sets her mind to. She’s also not afraid to say what she thinks.

Meanwhile, Brad is the more reserved one in the relationship, but he’s no stranger to hard work.

The 32-year-old is both an electrician and a plumber and he runs his own business, which gives the pair a huge advantage on The Block.

He also has a passion for lighting, and hopes his expertise will help them succeed this season.

“Lighting to me is like architecture. That was a real strength for Steph and Gian last year and I hope it will be my strength this year,” he said.

Loading the player...

Kylie and Brad have been together for nearly a decade, which means it’s fair to say they know each other pretty well.

The couple work well together and balance each other out, which they’re hoping will mean they have a smooth and successful experience on The Block this year.

Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
Profile Charlotte Knoke

Charlotte Knoke is a digital content producer working across Now To Love, Woman’s Day and TV Week at Are Media. She writes about all things entertainment and lifestyle and has a keen interest in pop culture, royals, fashion, books, travel and women’s sport. Charlotte graduated from the University of Technology Sydney in 2023 with a Bachelor of Communication where she majored in Public Communication and minored in Social and Political Sciences. She has previously worked at a wide variety of companies including Netball Australia, Booktopia, Sportsgirl and Women’s Sport Australia. At these various companies, Charlotte gained valuable experience in a range of different areas including marketing, communication, social media, copywriting, public relations and journalism. In her current role as a digital content producer, Charlotte particularly enjoys writing about the latest TV shows, celebrity news, fashion picks, upcoming movies, shopping content and news about both the British and international royal families.

Related stories