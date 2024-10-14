Room reveals are often uncomfortable as The Block contestants listen to their interior design choices be picked apart, but tension exploded as Kylie and Brad exited.

Contestants showed off the final results for their Week Nine office and rumpus rooms. But the room proved to be a challenge for Team Green, who spent $31,367 on the space.

Kylie was furious with the office and rumpus room results. (Credits: Nine)

While Kylie’s interior designs choices have been harshly critiqued in the past, given her dark palette isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but the Block judges held nothing back this week.

“I’m really confused,” real estate tycoon, Marty Fox said. “10/10 for creating the most uncomfortable room we’ve seen this season.”

The negative feedback didn’t stop there as all the judges agreed Kylie and Brad had “dropped the ball.”

Shaynna Blaze labelled the room “ridiculous,” while Darren Palmer said the space was “weird.”

The Block host Scotty Cam then relayed to the married couple that their room lacked “ambiance or soul.”

Kylie has claimed she isn’t coming back to The Block. (Credits: Nine)

Kylie and Brad’s final score was 16, while the winning score was 28 with Maddy and Charlotte, and Ricky and Haydn tying for top spot.

Furious at the final score, Kylie packed her bags and announced she was leaving the renovation show.

“We got absolutely annihilated. Why do we bother staying up all night?” she asked her husband. “I don’t want to be here.”

“I’m not going back.”

However, Brad seemed to be in two minds as he wasn’t prepared to leave so close to auction day.

“I don’t want to be without you, but I don’t want to abandon all our hard work,” he said.

While it appeared Kylie had officially exited The Block, fans won’t discover if this was her final decision until the next episode on Monday night as the episode ended on a cliff hanger.

This isn’t the first time Kylie has threatened to leave The Block, after Paige and Jesse’s replacement team was revealed. Scotty joked two-time contestants Ronnie and Georgia would be their replacement – which infuriated Kylie.

“If they come on I’m leaving, I’m done,” she told Foreman Dan.

“They’re dropping me to the airport, I’m out,” Kylie added. “No seriously, I’m out. I’m not even kidding, 100 per cent.”

Scotty quickly explained the prank to Brad and Kylie, to which the latter agreed to return.

