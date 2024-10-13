Kristian and Mimi: ‘We Won’t Let The Block Break Us!’

They’d only been married three months when they started their TV journey, but The Block has been no honeymoon for Mimi and Kristian.

“We knew it was going to be the ultimate test, regardless of whether we’d been married for a few months or years,” Mimi, 28, tells Woman’s Day.

“Even if you went on with your mum, who you’ve known your whole life, there are always going to be elements of the show that make everything so hard.”

“The show definitely threw in a few tests for us,” says Kristian. “But I think if you can get through that, you can get through anything.”

(Credit: NINE)

“In that kind of pressure cooker, you can’t really think and control everything,” Mimi tells Woman’s Day.

And this week, the couple are seriously struggling.

On Sunday night’s episode, Mimi was seen breaking down as she confessed she’s a “very difficult and complex person” and that she is a “negative partner” for Kristian.

“He’s too nice,” Mimi said, adding her husband has “enabled” her “bad behaviour” by “letting me have my way.”

Mimi also revealed she felt the pair had “lost” what they have “because of how hard [The Block] has been.”

Of course, it hasn’t helped that the couple have the biggest house on The Block to build – and are quickly running out of money.

‘You’ve just got to ride it and feel what you’ve got to feel,” says Mimi.

And Kristian says the pair are just trying to look at the big picture!

“Right from the get-go, our number-one priority was just to focus on our house,” Kristian, 31, tells Woman’s Day.

Million-Dollar Dream

If they manage to pull through and win big on auction day in November, Kristian tells Woman’s Day “a holiday is definitely the first thing on the cards.”

“[It’s] much needed,” says Mimi. “Just because of the stress. We planned this massive wedding then had to go on The Block, and again, that was very stressful, so I think a good two, three weeks away is definitely going to help everything.”

The pair say their “Block besties” Courtney, 32, and Grant, 29, are their “biggest competition” on auction day.

But Mimi insists the couple aren’t fretting about the outcome.

“You kind of just have to be open to the fact that it can go either way,” says Mimi. “There’s no point stressing about that.”

“The other thing is, regardless of the prize money, it was just such an amazing experience. We met so many beautiful people. Whether we walk away with $10,000 or $1 million,” adds Kristian.

“Preferably $1 million,” Mimi chimes in.

