As we slowly inch closer to the end of the 2024 season of The Block, fans may be curious about which team will come out on top this year.

Whilst we don’t have a crystal ball to see the future, we can look at scores and comments about the contestants which may give us an indication about who will be crowned the winner.

Maddy & Charlotte

Coming into The Block five weeks into the competition hasn’t been an easy task for Sydney sisters Maddy and Charlotte, but they’ve tackled the show head on.

Their efforts have been rewarded as they’ve received some great feedback from the judges, and won plenty of extra cash.

They’ve received some good scores, won a room with their guest ensuite in week seven, and also received a 10!

Based on scores alone, house one is third in the judges’ eyes, with a total of 206 out of a possible 240.

Overall, judges Shaynna Blaze, Marty Fox and Darren Palmer have been very impressed by what Maddy and Charlotte have created in their home so far – could this translate to auction day?

Courtney & Grant

In house two, Courtney and Grant have been all-in with their “Moditerranean” aesthetic.

They started the season strongly and while they’ve only won two rooms so far, they’ve often been very close behind, losing by just half a point multiple times.

In week two, Marty even labelled them the couple to beat. Their first guest bedroom was sophisticated and styled to perfection, which really impressed the real estate expert.

In the later weeks, Courtney and Grant have struggled to ‘wow’ the judges in the same way, but they say they’re playing the long game and have belief in themselves to win the biggest profit in 2024.

In terms of the judges’ scores, Courtney and Grant are actually sitting in first place so far this season with 216 out of 240 points.

Ricky & Haydn

Ricky and Haydn have been the underdogs this season and are still yet to have their elusive first room win.

However, they’ve been dominating the challenges this year which has given them the extra cash they’ve needed to add the ‘wow’ factor to their house.

The boys are currently in last place when it comes to scores from the judges this year, with a total of 171 out of 240.

Will Ricky and Haydn surprise us all and come out on top?

Kylie & Brad

In house four, Kylie and Brad had a tough start to the season, with their black bathroom not sitting well with the judges.

However, they’ve started to take on the feedback they’ve received and have really turned things around.

They’ve since won two rooms, the kitchen and the living and dining spaces, and it seems they’re continuing to perfect their style and impress the judges.

Their sleek Tom Ford style caters to a specific market, but they’re creating a luxe and expensive-feeling home that many buyers will be interested in.

Kylie and Brad’s home is currently in fourth place based on scores, with 204 out of a possible 240.

Kristian & Mimi

Kristian and Mimi arguably have a huge advantage this season as they have the only double-story house on the block.

But with a bigger house comes more work, and they’ve certainly had their ups and downs.

Kristian and Mimi came out firing at the start of the competition, and have won the most rooms out of all the couples with four.

They’ve also received the second highest scores from the judges so far this season, with a total of 208.5 out of 240 points.

But despite having such a strong start, they’ve struggled to replicate their early success in recent weeks.

Will they be able to turn things around and win The Block in 2024?

