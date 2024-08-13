Shaynna Blaze knows a thing or two about love – we look at her relationship timeline in years gone by

She’s best known for her role as a judge on The Block and formerly co-hosting Selling Houses Australia; and even her winning stint on Celebrity Apprentice Australia.

That’s right, Shaynna Blaze’s, 61, career continues to soar to new heights.

The interior designer appeared in the 2021 season of Celebrity Apprentice Australia alongside some big names such as Michelle Bridges, Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli, Survivor’s David Genat, Martha Kalifatidis and more.

But, throughout her flourishing career, just who has been by her side?

Shaynna has had a couple of confidants in her corner as she navigates a career in the spotlight.

The decorator shares a son, Jess Kenneally, and a daughter, Carly Kenneally, with her first husband. While that relationship is very private, her latter marriage was much more publicised.

The Block judge was married to personal trainer Steve Vaughan for 18 years until the pair separated in August 2018.

At the time, Shaynna penned a brief statement about the ended relationship on Instagram, explaining that her and Steve’s paths had “changed directions”.

“Sometimes in life, our paths change directions and now this is one of those times for me, with Steve and I separating. I will not be making any further statements about this and whilst I appreciate your support, I ask that you respect our right to privacy.” Shaynna wrote.

The once happy couple originally met at a Melbourne bar and hit it off right away, engaging in a whirlwind romance that saw them engaged 11 months later.

Due to their thriving careers, it was hard for the couple to make time for one another. Back in 2018, Shaynna spoke to New Idea about how she and Steve managed to overcome this hurdle.

“The secret is every time we go out, it actually is date night,’ Shaynna told the publication. “You treat each other as your date, rather than just expecting them to always be there.

“When you catch up, you just make sure that you’re present. You make sure that you’re there with each other and always touching base.”

Since her sad split with Steve, Shaynna has been linked to a few eligible Australian bachelors.

But the 61-year-old is more than happy keeping her love life private.

In June 2021, Shaynna told TV WEEK she would be keeping her romances out of the public eye going forward.

“I’m taking my love life private,” she declared.

“My life has been splashed out there more than I ever wanted … All I can say is I’m very happy.”

Regardless of any potential flames, Shaynna has her thriving career and her kids to keep her company.

In Mother’s Day of 2021, the interior designer posted a touching tribute to her pride and joy, Jess and Carly, to Instagram.

Sharing a sweet black and white photo of her kids, Shaynna wrote, “I won the lottery when these two precious souls allowed me to be their Mumma. Nothing compares to the ride of motherhood with my babies. Happy Mother’s Day everyone and special love to all those not with us now ❤️.”

