On the purple team on The Block this year are Kristian and Mimi – newlyweds who hail from Adelaide in South Australia.

The couple are renovating house five – the only double-story on the block – and have already won multiple weeks. Can they go all the way and win the season?

Kristian and Mimi are newlyweds. (Image: Channel Nine)

Kristian and Mimi are polar opposites of one another, as Kristian is super calm and laid back, while Mimi is a bubbly perfectionist.

The Block is certainly testing the couple and pushing them outside of their comfort zone, but with a little bit of renovation experience under their belts, they’re ready for anything that gets thrown at them.

“I think the reason we applied is because we love to challenge ourselves,” Mimi said. “We are so competitive and The Block is a great platform to show that.”

The pair renovated the home they currently live in in Adelaide, and have a self-proclaimed “distinct style”.

“With our house I would call the style modern contemporary, which we want to continue on The Block,” Kristian said. “We like lots of different textures, different textured ceilings. I think we will surprise everyone.”

The couple are the purple team this year. (Image: Channel Nine)

Kristian is no stranger to getting his hands dirty when it comes to homes as the 31-year-old is an electrician. He is the calming presence in the couple’s marriage.

On the other hand, Mimi is a fiery force of nature who is an aspiring actress. The 28-year-old currently manages her parents’ Vietnamese restaurant for her ‘tiger mum.’

Mimi views The Block as a chance for her to get in front of the camera and showcase her big personality.

The pair have had many highlights so far this season, winning four of the first five weeks, but they’ve also been tested and pushed to breaking point.

As a team, Kristian and Mimi are hoping to be on the same page and agree with one another about most things.

“In life we are completely different people,” Mimi said. “We have disagreements, but when we came to renovating our home we agreed on everything, which is a surprise. Hopefully, with all the elements on The Block we will be able to work as a team and do well.”

Last year’s purple team, comprising Eliza and Liberty, were runners up on The Block – could we see the same success from Kristian and Mimi in 2024?

You can follow Kristian and Mimi on their Block journey via their Instagram page: @kristianandmimi