After pouring their time, effort, blood, sweat, and tears into their renovations, this year’s contestants on The Block will be showcasing their progress week-by-week in the form of room reveals.

With a tight timeline and limited budget, there’s sure to be lots of drama and lots of breakdowns involved.

This year’s teams were really thrown into the deep end to start the competition, with host Scotty Cam revealing the first room to be renovated would be the guest bathroom. This meant the couples had to sleep in tents to kick-start the season!

In 2024, the contestants are turning rundown villas on Phillip Island into luxurious holiday homes in the hopes of winning the title and cash prize – but do they have what it takes to go all the way?

Continue scrolling to see all of the guest bathroom reveals featured on week one of The Block 2024.

(Image: Channel Nine) Jesse & Paige Jesse and Paige had a tough start to the competition, with the engaged couple encountering multiple bumps in the road during week one. The challenging nature of The Block really got to the blue team, and they had a few breakdowns between the two of them. Despite their setbacks, they did their best to bring their “coastal grandmother” vision to life. Sadly, though, they didn’t finish their guest bathroom before Scotty and Haydn yelled “tools down”, which meant the judges gave them relatively low scores. “They would have thought they were coming to do a challenge room, and the fact that they had to do a bathroom has thrown them – and you can really tell. It’s not finished, the poor things,” Shaynna Blaze said. Jesse and Paige received a total score of 18.5 out of 30 for their guest bathroom in week one of The Block – the lowest of all the teams. (Image: Channel Nine) Courtney & Grant Courtney and Grant had a stellar start to their Block experience, with the married couple backing their modern Mediterranean or “Moditerranean” style. They did encounter a few hiccups during the week, including with their builders who didn’t abide by the rules given to them. Despite that, the execution of their room was nearly flawless and all the judges agreed – even if they did bicker with each other about it. “The quality is off the charts, the layout is incredible – everything about it is beautiful,” Shaynna said. Marty Fox added, “Courtney has hit it out of the ballpark [with the styling and design], and the key things are the mood lighting, the tile choices, the marble, the skylight – if this is the tone that they have set for this house, then I’ve got a lot of belief in these guys.” For their guest bathroom, red team Courtney and Grant received a score of 28 out of 30 from the judges. (Image: Channel Nine) Ricky & Haydn Ricky and Haydn arguably had the most disrupted start to The Block 2024, but for good reason – Haydn became a dad! After the best mates had just gotten started on their guest bathroom, Haydn received a phone call from his wife who let him know she was in labour. He quickly returned home to Melbourne for the birth of his beautiful daughter Matilda, leaving Ricky to complete the entire room by himself. Ricky was determined to make sure the room was finished and had a few long nights to get it all done, which he did. The judges were impressed with their guest bathroom but Shaynna in particular wasn’t a fan of the amount of vertical lines present in the room, as well as the mismatched colour palette. “I think the layout is incredible [but] I think it’s impact for impact’s sake with a few things. I think there’s too many lines in the panelling, the tiles, the bath, and the vanity – slow it down a little bit, and make sure your colours are the same tones that are going to work,” Shaynna said. Yellow team Ricky and Haydn received a total score of 24 out of 30 for their first room reveal. (Image: Channel Nine) Kylie & Brad Kylie had a distinct vision in mind for her and husband Brad’s guest bathroom – black. The green team struggled at first to find black items, but they did eventually find a workaround and finished off the bathroom. To top it all off, they added black toilet paper and some self-made artwork by Kylie, but some of the judges weren’t overly thrilled by the aesthetic they went for in a coastal holiday house. “It’s a lot,” Darren Palmer simply said, while Marty tore the room to shreds. Kylie and Brad were given the second lowest score of the week, receiving 22 out of a possible 30 points. (Image: Channel Nine) Kristian & Mimi Kristian and Mimi were the only team to make waterproof Wednesday in week one, and despite having the largest bathroom out of every team, they finished with plenty of time to spare. The judges were thoroughly impressed with the layout, execution and styling of the purple team’s bathroom. “The balance of tone and texture is incredible. I love the point of difference with the ceiling, I think it enhances it. I actually really love the watery tiles reflecting Phillip Island, and the fact that we’ve got artwork. I’m really impressed,” Shaynna said. Kristian and Mimi received 28.5 out of 30, just edging out Courtney and Grant to win the ultimate prize in week one.