The blockheads on the milestone 20th season of The Block are coming out firing.

In particular, married couple Courtney and Grant are confident they can take it all the way and win.

Courtney and Grant hail from western Sydney in New South Wales. (Image: Channel Nine)

Courtney and Grant are on the red team in 2024, and the pair are ready to tackle The Block with their “modern Mediterranean” – or “Moditerranean” as they like to call it – aesthetic.

They’re both very fiery people but feel that they collaborate well with one another, and share the same mindset and vision when it comes to renovating.

They may not have a tonne of renovation experience, but they did build and style their own home in western Sydney in New South Wales.

The opportunity to appear on The Block couldn’t have come at a better time for Courtney and Grant, who are looking to try new things and embark on new adventures.

“We don’t have kids, so I feel like this is a really good time. We want to go into it with a positive attitude and have fun,” Courtney said.

The married couple are backing themselves to win. (Image: Channel Nine)

Courtney and Grant think their work lives will be a great asset to them on the show, as they have experience in design and landscaping respectively.

In her day job, Courtney works as an event account manager at a major events hire company, but she also has a side business which is a growing online furniture company called The Lazy Stylist.

The 32-year-old is super passionate about her business, and hopes to expand it after her time on The Block in 2024.

“Everything feels like a dream at the moment,” Courtney said of her life, her business, and being a Blockhead.

Meanwhile, her husband Grant is a landscape business development manager.

Grant is a very opinionated person who isn’t afraid to say what he thinks, but he’s very committed when it comes to work.

His experience with landscaping will likely give him a boost on The Block, especially in the latter stages of the season.

“I make sure my work is planned down to a tee,” he said.

Loading the player...

They may clash sometimes, but Courtney and Grant say they work well together for the most part.

“I think we will get on each other’s nerves a bit as we will be working long hours,” Grant said. “But every time we argue it doesn’t come from a bad place and we always have a joke afterwards.”

Courtney believes The Block is going to be a positive experience for this year’s red team, and that they’ve got what it takes to win.

“I know it sounds like a cliche, but I always felt there was a bit more for us,” she said.