The Block hosts Scott Cam and Shelley Craft were in the punishing mood after one contestant chose not to partake in a challenge, a move they considered to be “tantamount to cheating.”

In previous episodes, the Blockheads were gathered off-site for an art challenge. However, Grant – who is teamed up with wife Courtney – decided to stay back in order to complete plastering the walls.

Scotty and Shelley aren’t happy with Grant. (Credit: Instagram)

A move which did not impress the two renovation series hosts.

“That is not allowed to happen ever again,” Scotty said. “It’s your obligation to come to the challenge – number one, because I said so, and number two, because it’s unfair to the other teams.”

“You’re here working on your bedroom, [in the hopes of] winning $10,000, while they’ve left their bedroom back at the challenge. So, that is almost tantamount to cheating.”

Despite the “cheating” allegation, Grant did not appear remorseful as he explained the plastering wouldn’t be finished had he not stayed back. As expected, the explanation didn’t hold well as Shelley responded: “But everyone else is in the same boat Grant.”

Grant is being punished! (Credit: Nine)

After missing one challenge, Scotty and Shelley were not going to allow Grant the opportunity to miss another.

In what was disguised as a regular shopping day as punishment for Grant, was actually a challenge in Freedom where one contestant from each team had limited time to beautifully design and make a bed.

“I loved Grant’s punishment, very appropriate,” one fan commented on Instagram.

Grant, who has been famously dubbed as ‘Grumpy’ by Scotty, stumbled across the colour choices and pillow designs before calling Courtney for help. Shelley quickly shut down the phone call, labelling it an unfair advantage.