  •  
Home Entertainment The Block

The Block 2024 contestant, Grant is called out by hosts Scotty Cam and Shelley Craft

"That is almost tantamount to cheating.”
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Profile picture of Tia Thomas Profile
Loading the player...

The Block hosts Scott Cam and Shelley Craft were in the punishing mood after one contestant chose not to partake in a challenge, a move they considered to be “tantamount to cheating.”

In previous episodes, the Blockheads were gathered off-site for an art challenge. However, Grant – who is teamed up with wife Courtney – decided to stay back in order to complete plastering the walls.

Scotty and Shelley aren’t happy with Grant. (Credit: Instagram)

A move which did not impress the two renovation series hosts.

“That is not allowed to happen ever again,” Scotty said. “It’s your obligation to come to the challenge – number one, because I said so, and number two, because it’s unfair to the other teams.”

“You’re here working on your bedroom, [in the hopes of] winning $10,000, while they’ve left their bedroom back at the challenge. So, that is almost tantamount to cheating.”

Despite the “cheating” allegation, Grant did not appear remorseful as he explained the plastering wouldn’t be finished had he not stayed back. As expected, the explanation didn’t hold well as Shelley responded: “But everyone else is in the same boat Grant.”

Grant is being punished! (Credit: Nine)

After missing one challenge, Scotty and Shelley were not going to allow Grant the opportunity to miss another.

In what was disguised as a regular shopping day as punishment for Grant, was actually a challenge in Freedom where one contestant from each team had limited time to beautifully design and make a bed.

“I loved Grant’s punishment, very appropriate,” one fan commented on Instagram.

Grant, who has been famously dubbed as ‘Grumpy’ by Scotty, stumbled across the colour choices and pillow designs before calling Courtney for help. Shelley quickly shut down the phone call, labelling it an unfair advantage.

Profile picture of Tia Thomas
Profile Tia Thomas Senior Digital Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Communication, majoring in Journalism and Media Production, Tia began her career in media 2022. She writes on the Now To Love website, particularly for the legacy brand TV Week and manages its social media platforms. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer on Now To Love, writing predominately for TV Week while managing all its social media platforms. It is here she can combine her professional and personal passions for reality TV, drama, celebrity, Australian and International TV – and donning her favourite clothes for a red carpet to interview some of television’s best.

Related stories