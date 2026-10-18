MAFS couple’s exciting baby news!

Married at First Sight couple Ellie Dix and Jono McCullough have announced some exciting news – they’re expecting their first child!

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In a sweet Instagram announcement, the couple used audio from their last MAFS episode where Mel Schilling asked Ellie what their life together would look like.

“The white picket fence,” Ellie answered.

“Baby? Is that what you see?” Mel asked, with Ellie saying, “I want to have a family and just the average Australian dream.”

The couple’s first child will be due in April 2027.

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Jono and Ellie’s MAFS journey

The couple first met while matched with other people on the 2024 season of Married at First Sight.

Ellie had been matched with Ben Walters on the show, while Jono was paired up with Lauren Dunn. Ellie and Ben quickly realised they weren’t a good match and were one of the first couples to leave the experiment.

Just before the final vows, it was revealed that Jono had been messaging Ellie and “checking in” with her while he was still in a relationship with Lauren.

“You reached out to her. These aren’t just relaying information that happened the night before, this is more than that,” Lauren said while confronting Jono on camera. “My stomach dropped.”

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“It’s humiliating, there are a lot of messages, it’s constant,” she added when he tried to downplay the messages. “And there’s no, ‘How’s Lauren?’ like not once, my name was literally not mentioned. Why wouldn’t you mention your wife one time out of 100 messages?”

At the final vows, Lauren and Jono decided to go their seperate ways.

After breaking up with their respective TV spouses and leaving the experiment, Jono and Ellie began dating and showed up to the reunion together.

“About a week after Final Vows I made the decision to reach out to Ellie,” Jono explained to the rest of the cast.

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“I wanted to call her and let her know what had happened… I gave her a call and said s**t’s gone down. Then we talked for like an hour and a half… The last three weeks Ellie and I have been seeing each other have been amazing.”

Following intense backlash, Lauren took to Instagram to defend Jono and Ellie and to tell MAFS fans to stop harassing them online.

“What you see on TV is only a small portion of what goes on. Regardless of what you saw on TV (filmed months ago) I have no problems with Jono and Ellie and neither of them deserve to be harassed or bullied,” she said.

While their budding relationship caused tension at the time, the pair have proved they can go the distance.

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The couple first met on MAFS. Credit: Instagram.

Jono and Ellie’s life post-MAFS

After the series finished airing, and the couple no longer had to keep their relationship under wraps, they travelled around Australia and Europe together.

When they returned home, they started their business Model Skin Aesthetics by Nurse Ellie and purchased a property on the Gold Coast together.

“It’s definitely too big for the two of us, it’s massive,” Jono told New Idea at the time.

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“We just decided it was the right time to get in, and get something.”

“And nothing says I love you like buying a property together – and getting into debt!” added Ellie.

Ellie later shared the news on her Instagram while celebrating the couple’s one-year anniversary.

“I guess it would’ve been easier to have just met you online like normal people but at least we have a great story to tell 😂 Cheers to @mafs for the hook up,” she wrote at the time. “We’ve done so much in one year together… we’ve had loads of amazing opportunities and met so many beautiful people all around the world.

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“And finally, if that wasn’t enough, SURPRISE we bought A HOUSE! 🏡 Because nothing says I Love You like getting into an eye watering amount of debt hahaha.”

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