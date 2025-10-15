Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Home Entertainment Married at First Sight

Want more MAFS? Get ready for another instalment of goss with MAFS After The Dinner Party

Another dose of MAFS? Sign us up!
Are you a Married At First Sight diehard who can’t get enough of the drama? Well, do we have an upcoming show for you.

Today, Stan announced a new original series named MAFS After The Dinner Party — a show that dives headfirst into the show’s most talked-about moments seconds after they’ve aired on screen.

2025 was a wild season, if you ask us. (Image: Nine / MAFS)

Each week, the show will feature interviews with the cast, juicy behind-the-scenes moments, expert analysis, and fan commentary to keep the conversations flowing.

The best bit? It’s promised to be completely unfiltered, giving us all the drama and conflict that our reality television-hearts desire.

Unlike MAFS, which airs on Channel Nine, MAFS After The Dinner Party is exclusively on the Nine-owned streaming service Stan.

According to the managing editor of Nine’s streaming and broadcast, Amanda Laing, MAFS After The Dinner Party is the “ultimate post-dinner debrief”.

Married at First Sight is a cultural juggernaut, and the conversation and obsession around it is part of the magic,” she said.

“This series will be the ultimate post-dinner debrief, offering our subscribers an exclusive, unfiltered, and unmissable companion that extends the MAFS experience in a way that has never been done before.

“You won’t want to miss it.”

@i98fm

John Aiken’s TOP 5 most iconic MAFS moments! Do you love these as much as we do? 🤩 mafsaustralia #mafs

♬ original sound – i98fm – i98FM

While the network hasn’t revealed when the new season of MAFS or MAFS After The Dinner Party will premiere, our best bet is that it’ll be in early 2026.

We can’t wait!

Laura Masia

