Want more MAFS? Get ready for another instalment of goss with MAFS After The Dinner Party

Are you a Married At First Sight diehard who can’t get enough of the drama? Well, do we have an upcoming show for you.
Today, Stan announced a new original series named MAFS After The Dinner Party — a show that dives headfirst into the show’s most talked-about moments seconds after they’ve aired on screen.
Each week, the show will feature interviews with the cast, juicy behind-the-scenes moments, expert analysis, and fan commentary to keep the conversations flowing.
The best bit? It’s promised to be completely unfiltered, giving us all the drama and conflict that our reality television-hearts desire.
Unlike MAFS, which airs on Channel Nine, MAFS After The Dinner Party is exclusively on the Nine-owned streaming service Stan.
According to the managing editor of Nine’s streaming and broadcast, Amanda Laing, MAFS After The Dinner Party is the “ultimate post-dinner debrief”.
“Married at First Sight is a cultural juggernaut, and the conversation and obsession around it is part of the magic,” she said.
“This series will be the ultimate post-dinner debrief, offering our subscribers an exclusive, unfiltered, and unmissable companion that extends the MAFS experience in a way that has never been done before.
“You won’t want to miss it.”
While the network hasn’t revealed when the new season of MAFS or MAFS After The Dinner Party will premiere, our best bet is that it’ll be in early 2026.
We can’t wait!