Want more MAFS? Get ready for another instalment of goss with MAFS After The Dinner Party

Are you a Married At First Sight diehard who can’t get enough of the drama? Well, do we have an upcoming show for you.

Advertisement

Today, Stan announced a new original series named MAFS After The Dinner Party — a show that dives headfirst into the show’s most talked-about moments seconds after they’ve aired on screen.

2025 was a wild season, if you ask us. (Image: Nine / MAFS)

Each week, the show will feature interviews with the cast, juicy behind-the-scenes moments, expert analysis, and fan commentary to keep the conversations flowing.

The best bit? It’s promised to be completely unfiltered, giving us all the drama and conflict that our reality television-hearts desire.

Advertisement

Unlike MAFS, which airs on Channel Nine, MAFS After The Dinner Party is exclusively on the Nine-owned streaming service Stan.

According to the managing editor of Nine’s streaming and broadcast, Amanda Laing, MAFS After The Dinner Party is the “ultimate post-dinner debrief”.

“Married at First Sight is a cultural juggernaut, and the conversation and obsession around it is part of the magic,” she said.

Advertisement

“This series will be the ultimate post-dinner debrief, offering our subscribers an exclusive, unfiltered, and unmissable companion that extends the MAFS experience in a way that has never been done before.

“You won’t want to miss it.”

While the network hasn’t revealed when the new season of MAFS or MAFS After The Dinner Party will premiere, our best bet is that it’ll be in early 2026.

Advertisement

We can’t wait!

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.