‘It’s a bit complicated…’ Where MAFS’ Eliot and Jamie’s relationship now stands 

Despite remaining coy on details of their friendship, Jamie Marinos and Eliot Donovan have continued to fuel relationship rumours after reuniting on the Gold Coast.

The pair were photographed at Gold Coast Airport as Jamie returned from her European holiday, before the duo enjoyed a walk on the beach.

The pair reunited at Gold Coast airport. (Credit: Backgrid)

“& just like that the band is back together,” Jamie captioned footage of their coastal walk.

“Look who I found,” added Eliot as he shared his own footage of the pair on Instagram.

The latest outing comes as the former MAFS castmates continue to fuel speculation that they may be dating.

The pair appeared chummy in new pics. (Credit: Getty)



“Eliot and I’s friendship definitely developed,” Jamie confirmed on Lorraine in late July. “We kind of explored something a little bit more.”

“It’s a bit complicated being in two different states, so what we did want to focus on is the friendship because it’s a really beautiful friendship,” the MAFS bride, who was married to Dave Hand in the 2025 season, continued.

The comments came just weeks after she set the record straight in a separate video posted to Instagram.

The pair took to Instagram to share details of their outing. (Credit: Instagram)

“Eliot and I are really good friends,” she explained to fans. “He’s been such a great support system, always makes me laugh and I’m super grateful to have him around.”

“We are both single, and focusing on ourselves at the moment – but who knows what the future holds.”

The pair regularly catch up. (Credit: Instagram)

Eliot, who divided viewers after abruptly leaving his first wife, Lauren Hall, during the experiment, also took to Instagram to clarify his relationship status with Jamie.

“Jamie is an absolute babe,” he explained. “I’d be super lucky to be in a relationship with her, and I have really enjoyed doing all this media stuff with her, but the reality is we live in different states and we have different lifestyles.”

“We’ve got enough on our plate as it is to try to navigate an interstate relationship with each other. She’ll always be a really close friend of mine, and I wouldn’t rule out more, but right now, we are just friends.”

Awhina and Billy have since confirmed their post-show romance. (Credit: Instagram)

Eliot and Jamie aren’t the only unexpected pairing from this year’s season of Married at First Sight Australia, with Awhina Rutene and Billy Belcher seemingly enjoying a “couple swap” of their own.

The pair, who were married to Adrian Araouzou and Sierah Swepstone respectively during the 2025 season, also sparked dating rumours after they were photographed spending time together following the show’s finale.

In June, the pair hard-launched their relationship in a joint Instagram post, as sources confirmed the news to Woman’s Day.

“They looked really happy and comfortable,” a witness confirmed. “Their chemistry was insane.”

