Among the couple swaps, under-the-table footsies and wall punching we already bore witness to this season, Married At First Sight’s Jamie Marinos and Dave Hand are emerging victorious as this year’s success story.

And it seems like the couple are ready to get cracking on with their life post-MAFS, with Jamie, 28, telling Woman’s Day they’re already talking babies!

“I definitely want to have babies,” she says. “Sign me up for that minivan.”

Jamie adds that the discussion arose after the couple’s lunch with their loved ones last week, when their parents asked the obligatory grandchildren questions.

Jamie and Dave have become one of the strongest couples to emerge out from the marriage experiment this year. (Credit: Nine Network)

“I was definitely there with the question too, though,” says Jamie. “I was like, ‘Yeah, Dave when are we having babies?’”

When broached on the topic of last week’s “baby bombshell” – the cheeky promo teaser that turned out to be Tony confessing that he wanted a kid – Jamie reveals the closest people to her were convinced the bombshell would be that her and Dave were expecting.

“Do you know how many people thought that was me?” she laughs. “I kept going to Dave, ‘What if we have the first MAFS baby?’”

Jamie admits she’d love to have babies one day. (Credit: MATRIX)

While Jamie has managed to stay out of the hot seat thus far, sources tell us she’s set to be in the firing line this week, when following a heated confrontation between herself and Lauren Hall at the couples retreat, Jamie is forced to question who her allies really are in the experiment, particularly with fellow brides Carina Mirabile and Rhi Disljenkovic.

The fallout occurs after Jamie pulls Lauren up on a comment she makes about her husband Clint, but when Jamie looks to her girlfriends for support, there’s silence.

“I was genuinely devastated,” she says. “Rhi and Carina were people I saw as real friends beyond this experiment. And they could have stepped in, but their silence didn’t help. It put a question mark on my friendships.”

Jamie says the girls she knew off-camera weren’t the same girls on camera.

“After you’re being told off-camera by your friends that, ‘Yeah we’re going to support you,’ and then when the time comes, Carina and Rhi are silent… I was very glad to have Dave there for the support.”

