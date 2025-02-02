Morena is looking for a second chance at love with family being of utmost importance, the experts certainly delivered matching the 57-year-old with Tony whose rich Macedonian roots define him.

Advertisement

Groom Tony is a 53-year-old charter captain from NSW who is happiest on the water but is looking for someone to share these special times with.

Tony has been married twice before but longs for the connection and marriage of his parents, calling them “the most beautiful people in the world.”

The pair have put their trust in the experts on Married At First Sight Australia 2025 to find their happily ever after.

(Credit: Nine)

Advertisement

He has been matched with larger-than-life Morena, a DJ and fitness instructor from Victoria, who is looking to find a king who will treat her like a queen.

A self-described firecracker with no filter, Morena has put her trust in the experts to find her a life partner after she has been single for seven years since her 29-year marriage ended.

Growing up in an Italian family, Morena may just be the key to Tony’s heart, as they both put value and importance on family and being together.

(Credit: Nine)

Advertisement

On their wedding day it is a match made in heaven when the pair lock eyes for the first time – the couple exchange heartwarming vows and quickly learn they share the same values when it comes to family.

Morena’s fun wedding dress stunned Tony and he was very impressed with his bride-to-be.

Following on at their reception, Morena was ecstatic to see her husband connecting with her children, especially when Tony offered up his jacket to her son to keep after the wedding.

We certainly hope that the pair can defy the MAFS odds and show that age certainly does not define you.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use