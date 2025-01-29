Awhina hoped for someone who would understand the intricacies of having a twin, and the Married At First Sight Australia relationship experts have granted her wish with her 2025 match, Adrian.

Advertisement

Awhina is an Aged Care Worker from Western Australia. Not only is she a mother of a six-year-old son from her partner of 15 years, but she also has a twin, Cleo.

(Credit: Nine)

The 30-year-old has been matched with Adrian, also 30 from New South Wales and works as an E-Commerce Business Owner. He has grown up in a large, Greek family with his identical twin brother and twin sisters.

While he certainly ticked off many boxes for Awhina, the new bride was nervous to reveal she was a single mum.

Advertisement

“I’m scared to have that conversation… maybe he’s not ready for a family just yet but I don’t want to hide any part of who I am,” she told the crew.

She was waiting for the perfect moment to confess her secret, but unfortunately, her mother beat her to the punch.

“[Awhina] is also a mum herself, and we are so blessed to have a gorgeous grandson. [Awhina]is an amazing mum and her son is always her priority,” her mum said during the wedding reception speech.

(Credit: Nine)

Advertisement

Caught off-guard, Awhina quickly called a “time-out” on the speeches to explain the situation to her new husband.

“I’m gonna be honest with you, I don’t know how I feel about that. I’m not saying anything just yet, but I dunno,” Adrian said.

“It wasn’t ideal. If I could have it my way, I’d like to have that first with someone. Had we been in the outside world and known she had a kid, I never would have entertained it,” he then told the camera crew.

However, Adrian affirmed that by entering the experiment he made a commitment to face “whatever challenge is thrown” at him.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use