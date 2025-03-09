Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Reality TV

Meet the new farmers joining Farmer Wants A Wife 2025

On the hunt for love.
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Profile picture of Tia Thomas Profile
Loading the player...

One of TV’s most successful reality dating series, Farmer Wants A Wife is making a grand return in 2025 with a bunch of new down in luck farmers searching for love.

Advertisement

In July 2024, fans were treated to a glimpse of eight farmers potentially going on the series to find love. As of a March 2025 announcement, the farmers have been cut to only four suitors.

(Credit: Seven)

Returning to her role as full-time solo host is Natalie Gruzlewski. In 2023, she signed on to co-host FWAW with Samantha Armytage, however, the former Sunrise presenter is jumping shop to host The Golden Bachelor in 2025.

Unfortunately, Channel Seven has revealed few details regarding the new season of FWAW. The network did reveal that FWAW would return sometime after Easter 2025.

Advertisement

In the mean time, continue scrolling to learn more about the four farmers joining Farmer Wants A Wife Australia in 2025.

Seven

Farmer Corey

24, Biloela, QLD

First farmer to be joining the reality dating series is Farmer Corey, who works on his farm in Biloela in Queensland. His farm work focuses on beans, hay and cotton.

Seven

Farmer Tom

31, Borambola, NSW

Next up is sheep farmer Tom, located in Borambola in New South Wales.

Advertisement
Seven

Farmer Thomas

35, Kimba, SA

Farmer Thomas is a wheat barley and lentil farmer from Kimba in South Australia.

Seven

Farmer Jarrad

21, Stanthorpe, QLD

Lastly, FWAW has welcomed another sheep farmer to the season. Jarrad is the youngest suitor this season, from Stanthorpe in Queensland.

Profile picture of Tia Thomas
Profile Tia Thomas Senior Digital Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Communication, majoring in Journalism and Media Production, Tia began her career in media in 2022. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer on Now To Love, writing predominately for TV Week while managing all its social media platforms. Here, Tia combines her passions; streaming, celebrity, fashion and reality TV before donning her best outfit to interview some of Australia's favourites at a red carpet. 

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement