One of TV’s most successful reality dating series, Farmer Wants A Wife is making a grand return in 2025 with a bunch of new down in luck farmers searching for love.

In July 2024, fans were treated to a glimpse of eight farmers potentially going on the series to find love. As of a March 2025 announcement, the farmers have been cut to only four suitors.

Returning to her role as full-time solo host is Natalie Gruzlewski. In 2023, she signed on to co-host FWAW with Samantha Armytage, however, the former Sunrise presenter is jumping shop to host The Golden Bachelor in 2025.

Unfortunately, Channel Seven has revealed few details regarding the new season of FWAW. The network did reveal that FWAW would return sometime after Easter 2025.

In the mean time, continue scrolling to learn more about the four farmers joining Farmer Wants A Wife Australia in 2025.

Seven Farmer Corey 24, Biloela, QLD First farmer to be joining the reality dating series is Farmer Corey, who works on his farm in Biloela in Queensland. His farm work focuses on beans, hay and cotton. Seven Farmer Tom 31, Borambola, NSW Next up is sheep farmer Tom, located in Borambola in New South Wales. Advertisement Seven Farmer Thomas 35, Kimba, SA Farmer Thomas is a wheat barley and lentil farmer from Kimba in South Australia. Seven Farmer Jarrad 21, Stanthorpe, QLD Lastly, FWAW has welcomed another sheep farmer to the season. Jarrad is the youngest suitor this season, from Stanthorpe in Queensland.

