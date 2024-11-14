Farmer Wants A Wife has remained a fan-favourite reality show in Australia over the course of its 14 seasons.

Along the way, viewers have been introduced to various farmers and contestants looking for love, as well as multiple hosts. Now, the 2025 host has officially been revealed!

Sam is moving to Nine. (Credit: Getty)

Samantha Armytage announced she was departing Channel Seven earlier this year, and so we knew she wouldn’t be back to host Farmer Wants A Wife in 2025.

After much discussion and many fan theories, it has officially been confirmed that Natalie Gruzlewski will be back hosting the beloved series solo next year.

Samantha Armytage co-hosted FWAW for two seasons alongside Natalie, but in October 2024 it was revealed that Sam would be jumping ship to Channel Nine to host their new show, The Golden Bachelor.

Natalie Gruzlewski previously hosted FWAW solo, before being signed on as a co-host alongside Samantha in 2023.

Despite her rare appearances on the series since, fans have continued to express their desire for a permanent return from Natalie.

Well, Channel Seven has granted that wish!

Fan-favourite host Natalie Gruzlewski is returning. (Credit: Seven)

Farmer Wants A Wife originally aired on Channel Nine, where Natalie Gruzlewski was the host from 2007 to 2012.

It was later cancelled and then revived for one season in 2016, where Sam McClymont hosted, before the show was brought back by the Seven Network in 2020.

As Natalie was the original host, and has continued to appear in almost every single season, it’s understandable why viewers were so keen to have her back in the full-time hosting role in 2025.

At the Seven Upfronts event in November 2024, the network’s Chief Content Officer, Brook Hall, revealed that the new season is already underway and will be “really pure” and “authentic.”

“We’re actually filming this week, the final decisions, and a couple of farmers are very, very happy where they are. So I think we’re going to have more of those success stories again,” he teased.

