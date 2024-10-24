One of TV’s most successful reality dating series, Farmer Wants A Wife is making a grand return in 2025 with a bunch of new down in luck farmers searching for love.

In July 2024, an announcement was shared to reveal the identities of the eight farmers joining the love contest in the upcoming season.

Aside from the 2025 farmers, Seven has not yet revealed exactly when FWAW will be release or any further details.

(Credit: Seven)

Who is hosting FWAW 2025?

For three seasons, Samantha Armytage hosted Farmer Wants A Wife. But in early August, Sam announced her departure from Seven after 21 years, with Nine confirming her new gig as host of The Golden Bachelor during its Upfront event in October.

Seven has not yet confirmed or denied Sam’s involvement in the 2025 season. However, the Seven Upfronts are expected to take place in mid-November, where the network will undoubtedly answers fans’ burning questions about the new season.

Natalie Gruzlewski previously hosted FWAW solo, before being signed on as a co-host alongside Samantha. Despite her rare appearance on the series since, fans continue to want a permanent return from Natalie. Whether she’ll continuing co-hosting, reprise her full hosting duties, or leave remains unclear.

In the mean time, continue scrolling to learn more about the eight farmers joining Farmer Wants A Wife.

