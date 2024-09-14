  •  
We’ve been given an exclusive first look at the 2024 season of Dessert Masters

Here's everything we know so far.
2023 saw the inaugural season of MasterChef Australia’s spin-off series Dessert Masters take place – and the hit show left fans hungry for more.

It’s now been confirmed that the beloved series will be returning to screens again this year, so here’s everything we know so far – including who will be competing.

Melissa Leon and Amaury Guichon hosting Dessert Masters in 2024.
The new season of Dessert Masters will once again see the contestants create innovative, intricate and mouth-watering desserts in the hopes of winning a whopping $100,000.

Channel Ten has confirmed that Dessert Masters will be returning this year, although the timeframe for the airdate remains unknown. In saying that though, last year’s series premiered in November, so it could be likely we see the show air towards the end of the year.

What is known is that both judges will be returning once more, with veteran MasterChef judge Melissa Leong and French-Swiss pastry chef Amaury Guichon returning to the kitchen.

TV WEEK were given an exclusive first look at this year’s season which showcased the incredible desserts and “magical” dishes we can expect to see.

Melissa and Amaury were constantly blown away by the innovative creations that the contestants made.

MasterChef contestants Emilia Jackson and Reece Hignell competing on Dessert Masters 2024.
Speaking of contestants, this year’s batch has been revealed, and there are some familiar faces in the mix!

MasterChef alumna Emilia Jackson and Reece Hignell will both be returning to the MasterChef kitchen, but this time in a completely new way.

Emilia, who won the 2020 all-stars season, is no stranger to the high-pressure environment, having also originally appeared on MasterChef in 2014. Her area of expertise lies in her pastry and dessert skillset, making her the perfect contestant for Dessert Masters.

Meanwhile, Reece has also had his fair-share of experience in the MasterChef kitchen, appearing in both the 2018 and 2020 seasons. Reece is a confident cake baker and loves making anything sweet.

Darren Purchese and Katherine Sabbath on Dessert Masters 2024.
Also confirmed to be joining the show are Darren Purchese and Katherine Sabbath.

Darren is a well-known British chef, author, and television presenter who has often appeared as a guest-judge on MasterChef Australia. He’s also hosting the 2024 season of The Great Australian Bake Off.

Katherine is a Sydney-based baker who has become known as ‘Sydney’s Cake Queen’. She has gone viral on social media for her unique and interesting cake designs, and has also written three best-selling cookbooks.

Check out our contestants article to view the full list of this year’s dessert masters!

Melissa Leong and Amaury Guichon hosting Dessert Masters again in 2024.
Dessert Masters was a huge hit in 2023, with fans of the original MasterChef series loving seeing the sweet experts in action.

Last year’s victor was Gareth Whitton, renowned pastry chef and co-founder of Melbourne’s Tarts Anon.

Following his win he was in total shock, telling TV WEEK, “It’s surreal, I never expected to be here at the finale. […] This is unreal, it’s out of this world.”

Who will be crowned the second-ever Dessert Master? We’ll have to wait and see…

