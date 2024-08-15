MasterChef Australia fans were treated to a brand-new spinoff of the beloved show in 2023 with the introduction of Dessert Masters.

Now, the series is gearing up for another sweet season in 2024!

This year, 10 highly acclaimed pastry chefs, dessert wizards and cake connoisseurs will be competing to see who will be crowned Australia’s Dessert Master.

Judges Melissa Leong and Amaury Guichon will also both be returning again in 2024 to critique the contestant’s mind-blowing creations.

Continue scrolling to see who will be appearing on Dessert Masters in 2024.