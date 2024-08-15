MasterChef Australia fans were treated to a brand-new spinoff of the beloved show in 2023 with the introduction of Dessert Masters.
Now, the series is gearing up for another sweet season in 2024!
This year, 10 highly acclaimed pastry chefs, dessert wizards and cake connoisseurs will be competing to see who will be crowned Australia’s Dessert Master.
Judges Melissa Leong and Amaury Guichon will also both be returning again in 2024 to critique the contestant’s mind-blowing creations.
Continue scrolling to see who will be appearing on Dessert Masters in 2024.
Alisha Henderson
Alisha Henderson is known for her online business, Sweet Bakes, where she creates a range of cakes for any and every occasion.
She is also the author and illustrator of the Storybook Sweets series – a range of children’s recipe books!
Christy Tania
Christy Tania is one of Australia’s most creative and inventive pastry chefs.
In 2017, she launched GLACÉ – a range of dessert stores located across Melbourne, and she’s also known for appearing as a guest chef on MasterChef Australia.
Emelia Jackson
A MasterChef veteran, Emelia Jackson competed on the beloved series in both 2014 and 2020.
Since her time on the show, she has gone on to launch multiple cookbooks.
Dan Pasquali
Dan Pasquali is one of Australia’s most creative bakers, and was the runner up of The Great Australian Bake Off in 2019.
He shares his beautiful cake creations on his popular Instagram account, and also appeared on Everyday Gourmet with Justine Schofield.
Darren Purchese
Another familiar face in the world of MasterChef Australia, Darren Purchese is one of the most respected chefs in the country.
He is renowned for his exquisite and extravagant sweet creations, and has worked at some of the most well known restaurants in Australia including Vue de monde and Bennelong.
Donato Toce
Donato Toce is the Chief Creative Chef at Gelato Messina.
Prior to that, he worked as Head Chef at hatted Sydney restaurant A Tavola.
Jana Lai
Jana Lai is an extremely passionate and talented pastry chef who is also now a Pastry Chef Instructor in Paris.
She also became the first female to join Team France in the 2023 Coupe du Monde de la Pâtisserie (World Pastry Cup), where she secured second place.
John Demetrios
John Demetrios started his career as a baker and he moved across the world at age 19 to work in Michelin starred restaurants.
Since returning to Australia he has overseen the pastry in some of Melbourne’s finest restaurants, including Vue de monde, under Shannon Bennett.
Katherine Sabbath
Katherine Sabbath is a former high school teacher turned talented cake artist.
She has gone viral on social media for her unique and intricate design, and is often referred to as ‘Sydney’s Cake Queen’.
Reece Hignell
Another former MasterChef Australia contestant, Reece Hignell appeared on both the 2018 and 2020 seasons.
He is now a successful business owner, founding Cakeboi in Newcastle, and has also authored a couple of cookbooks.