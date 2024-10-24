The best Halloween costume ideas for kids under $50

It’s that time spooky time of year again and, if you’ve just dived into the dressing up box and discovered your kids have grown out of everything from last year, then do not despair.

Whether you want a cute outfit for your little witch or wizard or something, frankly, more terrifying we’ve found something for everyone, keeping that all-important budget in mind.

Below, we’ve rounded up our top picks for kids Halloween costumes under $50!

Not all witches are wicked. 01 Rubie’s Witch Costume $38.95 from Amazon Cackle, cackle. Your little witch can cast their spell as they stir their magic cauldron before riding their broomstick into the night. Maybe a black cat will join in for the ride. This is the perfect outfit for Halloween and, think The Worst Witch, even double up for Book Week! Sizes: XS, S, M (Broomstick sold separately) Shop Now

Not one for the faint-hearted. 02 Spooky Vampire Latex mask $30 from Spotlight For the kid who wants to go all-out terrifying, this could be the costume choice for them. This scary vampire mask can be paired with an all black outfit for an easy-peasy, scary look that’s set to get people throwing lollies at them just to make them go away! Size: One size Shop Now Now they just need to learn to howl. 03 Halloween Werewolf $20 from Big W Perfect for your little one’s scary celebrations, this Halloween children’s werewolf costume is sure to scare their socks off. Perfect for parties, trick or treating and a night of magical, scary fun! Sizes: 4-6, 8-10 Shop Now

Abducted by an alien – get ready to have everyone looking twice. 04 Inflatable Alien $48.99 from Amazon Get ready to have everyone looking at you…and then looking at you again. This inflatable alien costume makes it look like you’ve been abducted and is a great alternative for those kids who don’t like the Halloween blood and gore. And bonus, you can use it again for the next dress-up event in the calendar. Size: One size Shop Now

So cute you’ll want to eat them! 05 Pumpkin Cutie Pie $47 from Spotlight Not all Halloween costumes have to be scary and your little one will be cute as a button in this Pumpkin Cutie Pie costume. This adorable outfit comes with a soft, orange headpiece that covers the whole head with a stalk and green leaf to finish it off. So sweet, you’ll want to eat them! Sizes: 0, 1-3 years, 2-3 years, 3-4 years Shop Now

06 Horror Headband $2 from Target Choose from either an axe or scissors, this could get the prize for the easiest (and cheapest) Halloween costume out there. Add some white face paint and a T-shirt splattered in “blood” and job done. Shop Now

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! 07 Beetlejuice 2 Classic Costume $28 from Big W Beware – if you say Beetlejuice three times, he appears! And with the new Beetlejuice movie out now prepare to see a few of these crazy characters on your trick or treat travels. Sizes: 6-8, 9-10, 11-13 (Wig sold separately) Shop Now

Is it a bat? Is it a boy? Who cares, it’s a flying skeleton! 08 Winged Skeleton Costume $16 from Target (age 4-8) It’s not Halloween without the odd skeleton around the place and what better than one with wings? Is it a bat? Is it a boy? No, we don’t get it either but if it makes the kids happy, we’ll turn a blind eye! Size: 4-6 Shop Now

